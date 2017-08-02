A New Folk Orchestra Is Born in Shushi

SHUSHI, Artsakh—The Naregatsi Art Institute (NAI) Shushi Center recently announced the formation of the Armenian folk instrumental Naregatsi Shoushi Orchestra.

Named after Saint Gregory of Narek, NAI is a nonprofit arts organization established in 2000, with headquarters in Yerevan and an educational art center in Shushi. It was founded by philanthropist Nareg Hartounian with the essential assistance of his brother, Saro Hartounian, and their beloved and now late father, Garabed Hartounian. The NAI’s main mission is to preserve and promote Armenian art, culture, and spiritual values.

In 2005, thanks to the efforts of Nareg Hartounian, the Naregatsi Folk Ensemble was created. From the very beginning, all pedagogical and concert-related work and activities were financed by him, with concert tours so far including different provinces of Armenia and Artsakh, as well as countries in Europe.

The following year, the Naregatsi Art Center was established in Shushi. The center hosts 12 art classes specializing in a variety of subjects, attended by more than 100 children at no cost. The center’s objective is to contribute to the cultural recovery of the city, which was destroyed during the Karabagh war and faces enormous difficulties.

The center aims to be a link between all artists and art lovers in the region by implementing educational programs designed bring up a new generation with the Armenian spirit as well as awareness and appreciation of cultural and national values; it enables young people to create freely and to benefit from a professional orientation in the arts.

The orchestra is in need of the following instruments: santur, qanun, tar, duduk, shvi, blul, dhol, kopal dhol, dap, oud, bambir (big), bambir (small), tympani and music stands.

NAI would be grateful for any kind of assistance in obtaining the necessary folk instruments.

Donate to Naregatsi Art Institute today!