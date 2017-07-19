Armenian Serviceman Wounded on July 7 Remains in Intensive Care

YEREVAN (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Robert N. Gasparyan (b. 1969), who was wounded at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact (LoC) on July 7 by Azerbaijani fire, remains in an intensive care unit in a military hospital. According to the head of the Military Medical Administration to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Colonel Kamavor Khachatryan, Gasparyan is in stable condition.

Serviceman Vahe Badalyan (b. 1998), who was also injured in the July 7 attack, has been moved into the hospital’s general ward after his condition improved to satisfactory, Khachatryan told reporters.

On July 7, at around 9 a.m., Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire at the southern section of the Line of Contact (LoC), wounding three Armenian servicemen—Gasparyan, Badalyan, and Hambardzum K. Harutyunyan (b. 1997). The Azerbaijani military used various different caliber weapons, including mortars, grenades, and D-30 and D-44 cannons.