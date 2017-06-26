Western Prelacy Appoints Very Rev. Fr. Torkom Donoyan Vicar General

LA CRESCENTA, Calif.— The Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America announced on June 20 that during the first joint session of the Religious and Executive Councils presided by Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, the Very Rev. Fr. Torkom Donoyan was appointed Vicar General of the Western Prelacy.

The Prelate had previously announced during the 45th Representative Assembly that he would propose the candidature of Fr. Torkom for the post of Vicar General at the first joint session. The proposal was unanimously approved at the June 20 meeting and has the blessing of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I.

The Joint Council wished Fr. Torkom great successes in his service and mission, with the confidence that he will contribute valuably to the advancement of our Prelacy in collaboration with the Prelate and Councils’ members.

Very Rev. Fr. Torkom Donoyan (Baptismal name Trasdamad) was born in Beirut, Lebanon in 1986. He was ordained a celibate priest in May 2006, received the rank of Vartabed in December of 2010, and Supreme Archimandrite in May of 2016. Within the Catholicosate, he has served as Director of the Christian Education Department, editor of the Catholicosate’s official monthly publication “HASK,” Dean of the Theological Seminary, teacher of Armenian Church history and moral ethics, and conductor of the “Shnorhali” and “Armash” choirs. Most recently he completed a condensed program in Theological Studies in Wales, United Kingdom.

The joint session also reviewed the decisions and proposals of the Representative Assembly, among them a 10-year plan of action initiated by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I to renew and revitalize our mission, which will serve as the groundwork for the Religious and Executive Councils’ future endeavors.