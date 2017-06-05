Obituary: Mayram Artinian

Artinian, Maryam. Survived by her husband of 61 years Missak Artinian. Beloved Mother of Setrak and Marina (Chamchyan) Artinian, Haroutiun and Maral (Hovsepian) Artinian, Vasken Artinian, Dr. Zareh & Emma (Artinian) Soghomonian. Beloved Grandmother of Missak Artinian,Sean and Rita (Artinian) Christopher, Gariné Artinian, Raffi Artinian, Alex Artinian and Simon Soghomonian.

Beloved Sister of Elizabeth, Vartouhi and Sona and predeceased brothers Thomas, Nerses, Missak, and Avedis and predeceased parents Setrak and Mary Tikoyan.

Funeral Service: June 8 at 11 a.m. at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church 4906 Flint Drive, Bethesda, Md. 20816. Interment: Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home 9900 Braddock Road, Fairfax, Va. 22032. Memorial Luncheon: Brion’s Grille 10621 Braddock Rd, Fairfax, Va. 22032.

In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to: Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church http://www.soorpkhatchchurch.org.

The Der Hayr and the Board of Trustees of the Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church extend their condolences to the family and ask faithful parishioners of the Soorp Khatch Armenian Churchto pray for the soul of the newly departed Mayram Artinian.