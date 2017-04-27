EU Delegation’s Grant Program Coordinator Arrested in Yerevan

EU Delegation in Armenia Releases Statement

YEREVAN (A.W.)— The European Union (EU) Delegation in Armenia has informed the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) about potential irregularities in relation to projects in Armenia funded by the EU. According to a press statement released by the delegation on April 27, OLAF investigated and informed the Armenian authorities, which, at the former’s recommendation, have been conducting their own investigation.

One member of staff of the EU Delegation in Armenia— Grant Program Coordinator of the delegation Marine Papyan—has been detained in connection with this ongoing investigation. According to reports, she was detained in suspicion of embezzling grant money provided by the EU delegation.

“The European Union is fully committed to combatting corruption and organized crime and will continue to support a full, effective and transparent investigation of any suspected irregularities. The Delegation of the European Union in Armenia recalls that the presumption of innocence applies.” read a part of the statement released by the EU Delegation.