Armenian Junior Sergeant Accidentally Kills Private

YEREVAN (A.W.)— On April 21, Armenian Defense Army serviceman Narek Hakobyan (b. 1986) was accidentally killed by an Armenian Junior Sergeant in one of the military units of the Armenian Armed Forces, reported Armenian Army spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

Hakobyan was fatally wounded when the junior sergeant accidently fired his weapon due to negligence while handling the weapon. The incident took place in a camp in the Vayots Dzor region of Armenia. The junior sergeant was a member of the 6th Battalion.

An investigation has been launched to look into further details of the incident.