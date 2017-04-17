Tankian and Nazarian in Conversation at Columbia on April 24

NEW YORK—Artist and activist Serj Tankian and filmmaker Eric Nazarian will discuss “Art and Activism” at Columbia University on April 24 at noon.

The event, organized by the Armenian Center at Columbia University and co-sponsored by the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), will be held at Davis Auditorium (Schapiro CEPSR, Room 412), 530 West 120th St, New York.

“Time and again, we witness not only how the work of artists like Serj Tankian and Eric Nazarian enters the public consciousness, but what it does to foster reflection and effect social change,” said Mark Momjian, chair of the Armenian Center of Columbia University. “Art has the power to give voice and clarify ideals, and Tankian and Nazarian have not only mobilized people through their art, they have generated hope through their activism. More than a century after the Armenian Genocide, their generation is bringing new perspectives that deepen our understanding of these events and their importance to our shared humanity,” he added.

Organized in commemoration of the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, the conversation with the artists will focus on the role of activism and art in the world today.

Seating is limited. To RSVP, email activismarts@gmail.com.