Armenian Government Officials Told to Work Longer Hours

YEREVAN (A.W.)— On April 6, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan announced that Armenian government agencies must work in “emergency” mode in order to fulfill the expectation of the voters.

At the first cabinet meeting, Karapetyan stated that the government will be declaring a state of emergency in terms of work regime, efforts, responsibility, and all other actions, reported RFE/RL’s Armenian service.

“Emergency mode means that we should now work not for 8 hours but 10-12 hours a day, including Saturdays,” Finance Minister Vardan Aramyan explained to reporters after the cabinet meeting. “We have to ensure that people feel the difference,” added Transport and communications Minister Vahan Martirosyan.

The government officials were affirming their commitment to work more in order to still change in the country.

Karapetyan pledged to implement serious reforms along with attracting large scale investments in Armenia. He also said on April 4 that he will do his best to build a “new Armenia.”

Other members of Karapetyan’s cabinet also pledged to combat corruption and create the necessary conditions for investment in Armenia. However, opposition leaders claimed these actions were a publicity stunt following the Republican Party of Armenia’s (RPA) victory in the April 2 Parliamentary Elections.