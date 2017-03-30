Limited Tickets Available for ‘Women of 1915’ April 2 Boston Premiere

ARLINGTON, Mass.—After a successful European tour, Women of 1915 will make its Boston premiere on April 2, at the historic Regent Theatre of Arlington, Mass. The event is sponsored by the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Cambridge Shushi chapter and a limited number of tickets are still available.

“Our European tour started in London at the Navasartian Hall, organized by the local Hamazkayin and the ARS,” said the film’s director, Bared Maronian.

The very successful London premiere of the film was followed by six equally successful screenings in France: Paris, Issy-de-Moulineoux, Alfortville, Décines, Valance, and Marseille.

All screenings in France were organized by the Blue Cross of France and The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of France.

The Mayor of Décines, Madam Laurence Fautra, awarded Bared Maronian with the Medal of Ville de Décines Charpieu for his work on Women of 1915. Local Armenian and French newspapers also praised the film on several occasions.

“I am very thankful to the French and Armenian communities for their warm reception of the film,” said Maronian.

Women of 1915 premiers in Boston on April 2, at 2 p.m at the Regent Theatre of Arlington, Mass. For tickets, please call 781-856-7375.