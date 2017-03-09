Aleek Sherikian Appointed ARS, Inc. UN Coordinator

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS), Inc. announced the appointment of Miss Aleek Sherikian as coordinator of the ARS, Inc. activities at the United Nations (UN). Sherikian will be based in New York City, representing the ARS at United Nations official activities as well as in meetings and projects initiated by various Non-Governmental Organizations in affiliation with the UN’s Department of Public Information (DPI) and the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

Sherikian is a graduate of the University of Southern California. She holds a B.A. in International Relations and is currently pursuing her M.S. degree in Global Affairs at New York University.

“Miss Sherikian, on behalf of the Central Executive Board, will be representing the ARS at the United Nations and at various official meetings with UN Missions and non-governmental organizations. In the last few years, the ARS has worked closely and has developed great relations with many organizations within the UN. Additionally, our Society has played a major role in the planning of the Commission on the Status of Women. The CEB’s goal is to further develop the role of the ARS and to obtain a higher status within the United Nations”, stated ARS Central Executive Board chair Caroline Chamavonian.

“I am excited to begin my position as the UN Coordinator for the ARS and look forward to working with the Central Executive Board to further establish their active presence at the United Nations. I am fortunate and humbled to be joining a globally respected philanthropic society that prides itself in its humanitarian, social and educational work”, said Sherikian.

Sherikian will carry out the objectives of the ARS at the UN, such as women’s and children’s rights and well-being, health, education, and women’s financial independence. The Society’s partnership with the international community will grant opportunities to assist the social and economic needs of the communities in Armenia and the Diaspora.

The ARS, Inc. office can be contacted by calling (617) 926-5892 or emailing unngo@ars1910.org.

The ARS, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization on the roster with the UN Economic and Social Council since 1989. Established in 1910, the ARS operates in 26 countries serving humanitarian needs of Armenians and non-Armenians alike.