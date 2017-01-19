Latest:

Ankara Police Attack Participants of Hrant Dink Rally

By on January 19, 2017 in Turkey // 1 Comment // // Print

ANKARA, Turkey (A.W.)—Ankara police attacked participants of a memorial rally dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Hrant Dink’s assassination on Jan. 19, Istanbul-based Agos reported.

A scene from the Ankara rally (Photo: Agos)

A commemorative rally was organized in the capital’s Yuksel Square, where lawmakers from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and the Republican People’s Party (CHP) were scheduled to take part. According to the Agos report, the commemorative event was banned and the group was only allowed to hold a minute-long moment of silence.

The group, which went ahead with the commemoration, was attacked by Ankara police and the event was stopped. All rallies were banned in the city for a month on Jan. 10.

Below is a video of the police attacking participants.

1 Comment on Ankara Police Attack Participants of Hrant Dink Rally

  1. avatar David Karamian // January 19, 2017 at 3:21 pm // Reply

    Barbarianism continues!!

