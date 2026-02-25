Armenian Heritage Walk gala to celebrate landmark dedication

PHILADELPHIA — A black-tie gala celebrating the dedication of the Armenian Heritage Walk will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the National Constitution Center.

The evening will mark the completion of Phase One of the project and the official unveiling of the Young Meher statue earlier that day at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The event will begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and a program at 7:30 p.m. and a post-reception at 9:30 p.m.

Set against the backdrop of the United States’ upcoming 250th anniversary, the gala will feature special guests, distinguished honorees and programming highlighting the significance of the Armenian Heritage Walk as a new cultural landmark. Tickets are priced at $515, including processing fees. Valet and self-parking will be available. Black-tie attire is recommended.

For more information, please visit https://www.armenianheritagewalk.org/gala.