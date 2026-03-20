Unger Vasken Aivazian honored for lifetime of service

On April 15, members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Chicago “Christapor” Gomideh gathered to honor one of their most dedicated and respected members, Unger Vasken Aivazian. The visit served as both an expression of appreciation and a celebration of a lifetime devoted to the Armenian community.

Unger Vasken Aivazian has long been a pillar of the Chicago Armenian community and across the broader ARF structure. Known for his steadfast commitment, leadership and humility, he has served in numerous roles, including as chairman of the Chicago “Christapor” Gomideh and the Central Committee. His work has had a lasting impact locally, regionally and across the global Armenian community.

In recognition of his decades of service, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, a longtime supporter of Chicago’s Armenian community, presented Unger Vasken with a Certificate of Excellence. While he was one of several community members honored over the last year, his decades of dedication, leadership and contributions to preserving and advancing Armenian identity, community life and organizational strength have left a lasting imprint on the Armenian community in Chicago and beyond.

The gathering was marked by a spirit of gratitude and respect as members reflected on Unger Vasken’s enduring influence and the example he has set for future generations. His lifelong service stands as a testament to the values of commitment, sacrifice and collective responsibility that define the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.