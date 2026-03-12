Vahan Artsruni at 60

A series of celebratory events marking the 60th birthday and the 40th anniversary of the stage career of renowned singer and composer Vahan Artsruni has begun in Yerevan. The opening concert took place Feb. 26, 2026, at the AGBU Armenia Hall.

Over the next five months, six concert programs and two theatrical productions featuring music composed by Artsruni will be presented at various venues across the Armenian capital.

The events will be hosted at AGBU Armenia, the Armenian State Philharmonia, the Komitas Chamber Music House, the Alexander Spendiaryan National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, the Sos Sargsyan State Hamazgayin Theatre, the State Pantomime Theatre and the Yerevan State Chamber Theatre.

Artsruni’s works will be performed by distinguished soloists alongside the instrumental trio Trio Nuovo, the KV Art Ensemble, the Artsruni Prog Music Act band, the Yerevan State Chamber Choir and the Symphony Orchestra of the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre.

Remaining faithful to the traditions of Armenian music while integrating national, academic and contemporary musical languages, Vahan Artsruni has developed a distinctive cultural style and value system through his art. His compositions span numerous musical genres, including chamber music, progressive rock and fusion, electronic music, as well as symphonic works and spiritual music arrangements.

The concert programs will feature Artsruni’s secular music, including song cycles based on the poetry of Komitas (“Komitas.Ten Revelations”) and Razmik Davoyan, along with songs written to Artsruni’s own lyrics. Audiences will also hear his arrangements of sacred music, including the cycle “Mashtots: Sacred Pearls,” based on hymns by St. Mesrop Mashtots. Instrumental works by the composer will be presented in performances by rock bands and chamber and symphonic orchestras.

Artsruni has released 15 CD albums and one DVD. He has also composed extensively for theater, cinema, animation and contemporary visual art. His credits include music for three feature films, 21 documentaries, six animated films, nine theatrical productions, a pantomime performance, a modern ballet and numerous contemporary art projects and exhibitions.

During his 40-year concert career, Artsruni has collaborated with leading orchestras and ensembles, including the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Eduard Topchyan; the Symphony Orchestra and Choir of the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, conducted by Karen Durgaryan; the St. Petersburg Hobby Orchestra, artistic director Karina Papyan; the chamber ensemble of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, the Armenian State Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Robert Mlkeyan; the Shoghakat Children’s Choir of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and AGBU, choirmaster Karine Yezekyan; the Collegium Cantus Choir of St. Petersburg, conducted by Darya Goloushkina; the Saghmosergu Male Choir of Sacred Music, conducted by Vahe Begoyan; the Yerevan State Chamber Choir, conducted by Kristine Voskanian; and numerous chamber ensembles, including In Rock Quintet, the Vardanyan Quartet, Les Violones d’Armenie, directed by Grigor Arakelyan; the Velvet and Yerevan string quartets; Scherzo String Quartet; KV Art Ensemble, directed by Narek Avagyan; and the Narek Bell Choir in the United States, directed by Fr. Hovhan Khoja-Eynatyan.

Vahan Artsruni has performed internationally, appearing in many countries and participating in major festivals and award ceremonies where he has received top honors and critical acclaim. His creative legacy continues to enrich contemporary Armenian musical culture, establishing a distinctive artistic vision rooted in national aesthetics and original cultural values.