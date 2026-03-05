Armenia’s response to the Iran crisis

As the joint U.S.-Israeli operation enters its fourth day, Iran faces a rupture unlike any it has experienced in decades. The deaths of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior military and defense officials signal an escalation far beyond the covert skirmishes that have long simmered in the shadows of the Middle East. Washington has indicated the campaign could last weeks, revealing objectives that extend well beyond degrading Iran’s nuclear or missile capabilities.

In Tehran, initial shock has hardened into measured defiance. Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, rejected negotiations under fire. Ballistic missiles have been launched toward Israeli territory, coordinated strikes target American installations across the Persian Gulf and the military posture signals more than ritualized retaliation. This is the opening of a war both sides have spent decades preparing for, yet whose trajectory neither can confidently predict.

For Armenia, the challenge is not military. The front lines lie hundreds of miles away. The challenge is diplomatic and existential. Yerevan’s response has been careful, deliberate and highly calibrated. Following an emergency session of the Security Council, an interagency working group was activated, and the Foreign Intelligence Service, under Kristinne Grigoryan, assessed the rapidly evolving environment.

The subtleties of Armenia’s stance are evident in a telephone exchange between Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. Iran described the U.S. strikes as “illegal and unjustified aggression” that had plunged the region into “full-scale war,” framing retaliatory actions as legitimate self-defense and signaling they would continue until the aggressors are held accountable.

Armenia, in contrast, emphasized the humanitarian consequences. Mirzoyan expressed condolences for Iranian civilians, explicitly mentioning women and children. This acknowledges human suffering without adopting Tehran’s narrative, preserving space for neutrality in a region where neutrality is often the first casualty of conflict.

This prudence reflects a complex strategic calculus. Iran has been a constant in Armenia’s foreign relations since 1991, providing an economic outlet during blockades and a strategic counterweight to the Turkey-Azerbaijan axis. Tangible markers — gas pipelines, power lines and the Kajaran-Agarak road, part of the North-South corridor constructed by an Iranian company — underscore deep interdependence.

At the same time, Armenia’s ties with the West, including the United States, have deepened.

The conflict is already producing tangible effects. Commercial flight cancellations have stranded Armenian citizens in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, prompting urgent consular operations to facilitate repatriation. The approximately 100,000 ethnic Armenians in Iran face a deeper dilemma. While historically protected, civilians remain vulnerable to modern, indiscriminate warfare. An exodus to Armenia would strain resources and social cohesion, adding pressure to a country already hosting those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The war also intersects with a core Armenian security interest: the integrity of the Syunik region. Iranian diplomats have repeatedly warned that any attempt to create an extraterritorial corridor, such as the so-called Zangezur route, would constitute a red line. Tehran views such a corridor as a strategic buffer against Turkish and pan-Turkic influence along its northern frontier.

Tehran’s logic and the costs of confrontation

Washington often views confrontation with Iran as modular: limited strikes intended to degrade capabilities without destabilizing the broader balance. Iran interprets conflict differently. Any attack is total. Limited strikes are not a credible analytical category. This posture is shaped by decades of asymmetric pressure, careful deterrence and structured resilience. Restraint has been deliberate; clarity has become an instrument of strategy.

Previous U.S. attempts to destabilize Iran — through decapitation operations, the promotion of internal protest or infiltration of opposition networks — have failed. External coercion has consolidated domestic cohesion. For Tehran, future conflict is not a tactical exercise; it is a defense of sovereignty.

Tehran’s strategy could focus on cumulative operational effects, undermining Israel’s reliability as a staging ground. Sustained pressure could transform an asset into a liability, forcing the United States to commit resources defensively instead of projecting power outward.

The broader regional architecture could shift. Washington could confront a dilemma: Withdrawal carries reputational cost, while continued engagement produces gradual attrition. Iran’s strategy of patience could convert predictability into constraints on adversaries. Its endurance-based approach could favor dispersion, incremental pressure and the erosion of adversary cohesion. In prolonged conflict, victory is measured not in battles won but in survival — keeping the battlefield open and in testing the adversary’s political will.

Economic repercussions could ripple beyond the Gulf. Energy shocks could trigger global recession and inflation, particularly in already strained economies. Military expenditure could divert capital from productive sectors, weakening the domestic core required to sustain external commitments. Each redeployed missile or naval asset may reduce U.S. capacity elsewhere, indirectly strengthening Tehran’s pivot to Beijing and Moscow through frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. Actions intended to contain Iran could inadvertently consolidate it as a stable component of a competing geopolitical bloc.

For Armenia, the stakes are immediate. A destabilized Iran would remove a critical deterrent against Azerbaijani and Turkish ambitions in Syunik. Conversely, a conflict that hardens Iran’s resolve could reinforce the strategic partnership. Economic effects are already evident. Trade flows, energy swaps and transit networks are disrupted. The “gas for electricity” barter, a lifeline for Armenia’s energy security, faces interruption.

Anchors of stability: Armenia’s calculated path

Power in the 21st century rests on credibility: the interaction of material capability, narrative coherence and perceived legitimacy. If the United States initiates a conflict it cannot decisively conclude, credibility erodes. Partners diversify alliances, competitors test limits and global equilibrium shifts. Military capacity becomes secondary to the cumulative effect on systemic stability.

The principal risk to U.S. influence lies not in Iran’s technical capabilities but in underestimating a state whose strategic grammar is patience and resilience. Confronting Tehran is not a tactical misstep but a wager against a system designed to absorb shocks, impose cumulative costs and preserve regional equilibrium. The adversary’s identity is embedded in survival under asymmetric pressure.

In this environment, Yerevan’s course is clear. It will provide humanitarian assistance, facilitate the return of citizens and call for peace. It will maintain open channels, avoid inflammatory rhetoric and hope for a stable Iran. In the calculus of the Caucasus, a stable southern neighbor remains indispensable to Armenia’s sovereignty. The most likely outcome is not immediate catastrophe but prolonged attritional pressure — gradual, systemic and difficult to reverse — testing American credibility, strategic focus and operational reach.

For smaller states such as Armenia, survival depends on navigating the silences left by retreating powers while preserving security and stability.