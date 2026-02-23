Lights, camera, motherhood: Nona Melkonian, the pulse of Armenian L.A.

Leveraging a background in broadcast communications and local government television, Nona Melkonian is bridging the gap between traditional media and modern community organizing.

Her latest project — a centralized, interactive events calendar and video series — seeks to solve a common problem for non-profits and small businesses: visibility. By combining her hands-on production skills with a deep-rooted passion for her Armenian heritage, Melkonian is building a scalable media model that prioritizes authentic connection over politics.

We sat down with Melkonian to discuss the logistics of building a brand from scratch, the reality of solo-producing as a “mompreneur” and her vision to take her brand from the streets of Los Angeles to the global stage.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Milena Baghdasaryan (M.B.): What inspired you to start this project?

Nona Melkonian (N.M.): I’ve been involved with so many different Armenian organizations local to L.A. and I’m also involved with a lot of small businesses. I’m very active in the Armenian community, so I’m constantly being invited to different events. There are only so many places I can go, but I try as much as I can to spread the word and let people know about these events.

I remember I was at an event, and someone from an organization said, “I wish there was a place where we could know about different events ahead of time so we could support other organizations that may be having an event at the same time instead of having our event the same day.” When I heard that, I thought, “Oh my God, that’s a great idea; if there were a place where you could see this information ahead of time, you could schedule appropriately.”

So, I wanted to create an Armenian events calendar where not only different organizations can see what events are happening, but also people in the community who want to be involved, be social, and put themselves out there, something to look forward to.

There were really three reasons: One, for other organizations to have a roadmap of what’s going on; two, for people to have reasons to be active and involved; and three, the deepest reason for me, when I was going through my most difficult time, having immediate things in the near future gave me something to look forward to and made whatever I was working through a little bit easier.

M.B.: Are you the first to launch such a project? Was there nothing similar before yours?

N.M.: Globally, there were Armenian event calendars, but I don’t know how active they were or whether people were really updating them. A global calendar makes you feel a little more removed. Even though my calendar focuses on Los Angeles, I incorporate big community events from other parts of the world too, because I think, “Hey, this is pretty cool; if you’re in New York, take advantage of it.”

The calendar is one element, and every week I break down my favorites, give my opinion on which ones people should attend. The calendar provides all the details. It’s twofold.

M.B.: Regarding style and format, was the project inspired by a particular source?

N.M.: The format came from a show I used to have when I worked in the city of San Francisco. I worked for the local television station inside San Francisco City Hall. San Francisco is a very colorful city, so even though government television doesn’t sound fun, we had a lot of fun with it. I was a host, producer and writer, and one show was called The Weekly Buzz. It talked about local events and activities in the city that I wanted to tell people about, weekly. That’s where I got the inspiration for the format and concept.

M.B.: Which format do you prefer: behind-the-scenes work, in-depth interviews or high-energy event coverage?

N.M.: To be honest, I like all of it. As much as I like being on camera asking questions, I really enjoy being behind the scenes. I like to edit. A story has three parts, and to tell a good story, you have to enjoy all those elements, whether in front of or behind the camera. I have just as much fun behind the scenes because you can be more hands-on when producing, writing and especially editing. To be honest, I enjoy that even more.

M.B.: Do you experience pressure or stress before or during filming, or do you approach it with consistent confidence?

N.M.: I do feel pressure, but I like that pressure; it makes me perform better. I still get nervous. People ask, “Do you get nervous in front of the camera?” I say yes, because I care and want to do a good job. I turn nerves into excitement. If you see me very excited, it means I’m nervous. I tell myself to calm down, breathe and talk slower. Most people don’t know. They think, “Oh, she’s just so energetic.” But I know the difference. It happens to all of us because we’re human, but the more you practice, the better you get.

M.B.: How did your collaboration with the Armenian Film Society begin?

N.M.: I go to a lot of their screenings and events, and I’m close to the co-founders. They had this idea: “Nona, you do such a great job promoting brands and businesses; you need your own thing — a show or something to highlight community events in a fun, short format.”

When they told me they were opening an office with studio space, they said, “You’re one of the first to know. Come check it out, see if you want to use it. We want to help.” The Armenian Film Society has been incredibly supportive, not just to me but to Armenians in the community. They’re a great resource and I’m so grateful for their friendship.

M.B.: You mentioned expanding beyond Los Angeles. Are there specific countries in mind, or is the focus primarily on Armenia and the United States?

N.M.: Right now, because I have a following in the Armenian community, I prioritize highlighting Armenian events. Eventually, I’d like to do something local to Los Angeles; a fun, L.A.-based “things to do” show behind-the-scenes looks, because I’ve done a lot of red carpets and award shows. People love behind-the-scenes content.

I created this brand, In the Know with Nona. Right now, it’s me telling you about Armenian community events, but eventually it’ll be about greater L.A., fun, family-friendly things, no politics.

M.B.: What features make your calendar more interactive compared to a standard list?

N.M.: It’s pretty interactive. I link the show to the calendar, with YouTube links. It’s very colorful, pink and fun; a lot like me. I don’t want it to be a standard wall of information; I spruce it up so it’s fun and interesting. You can change the format; it’s visual, not just a list. I’m making it even more visual over the next couple of months as I grow it and learn what works from community feedback.

M.B.: If an artist or event organizer wants their event featured, how should they initiate the process?

N.M.: There’s a tab where you can submit your event with details. If it’s a community event, I share it right away because the community benefits. If it’s a small business sale or special event, I can feature it too, but not for free since it’s for-profit. I don’t want to turn them away, though.

M.B.: What primary emotion do you hope visitors feel when engaging with your website or social media pages?

N.M.: I want it to be positive, uplifting and inspiring. Regardless of what you’re going through, having little things to look forward to in your immediate future makes it easier. I want my page, series and calendar to make you feel like you have something ahead; a community that loves and supports you and wants to see you out there. Feel your feelings, but know you have somewhere to turn when you’re ready.

M.B.: Is the calendar intended for all ages, or does it have specific demographics, such as families or children?

N.M.: Right now, it’s for adults, 18 and older. I’ll incorporate family-friendly things, but most are for older audiences, like screenings, workshops, master classes, etc. It depends on what you like; I want something for everybody. Scroll through, and you’ll find what interests you. It’s inclusive, but not every event is for everyone. I even have stuff for singles — Valentine’s Day is coming up — cool events to socialize and maybe meet the love of your life.

M.B.: Comparing events in Los Angeles and Armenia, do you notice key differences? Do you see opportunities to align them, perhaps making Armenian events more like those in L.A., or vice versa?

N.M.: I’m not as connected to the community in Armenia, so most events are specific to L.A. I focus on big cultural events everyone is talking about in Yerevan, like a big concert with someone famous. I include those but don’t go into as much detail because my audience is mostly here.

M.B.: How frequently do you travel, across states or countries, or has it been primarily within the United States so far?

N.M.: So far, mostly the U.S. I love to travel and want to do more, but as a mom of three, I don’t always have the opportunity to take them with me. Any chance I get, I love it. Right now, Los Angeles is where I’m planting my roots.

M.B.: Beyond travel, what other challenges have you faced, such as financial or funding issues?

N.M.: Right now, I’m doing this all by myself: editing, curating and putting it together. It’s a big undertaking. Once it’s more established, we’ll bring in sponsors, do more and hire a professional editor. The studio space at AFS isn’t complete yet. I was firm on starting Jan. 1; new year, new start. They said, “We’re not ready yet.” I said, “That’s okay, I’ll bring my ring light and microphone,” and they were totally welcoming of the idea, regardless of the fact that the space wasn’t ready yet.

It’s not 100% there yet, but we’re getting there. It’s a learning process. In the last episode, I worked with an editor and was hands-on. When an editor understands your vision, it’s wonderful. I’m excited to get a budget and invest, but I’ve had challenges starting from scratch with nothing. There’s a lot of potential.

As I mentioned, I am also a mom of three, which sometimes makes things challenging but also more exciting and meaningful. People think when you have kids, you’re too busy to pursue dreams, but I want to be the example that you absolutely can. It doesn’t stop you; it makes everything more meaningful because being a mom has given me perspective on life.

M.B.: What advice do you have for balancing motherhood with a successful career?

N.M.: You have to make time and have a beautiful team around you, a village that supports you, whether family or ones you find, like through Facebook mommy groups that turn into real friendships. If you don’t have a support system, create one. Maybe at these calendar events, you can form one, because ultimately, the goal is to connect. Connection is everything.

M.B.: Your creativity extends beyond on-camera work to organization and production. Has this been a lifelong trait, or did it develop later as you pursued media?

N.M.: It was from childhood. Ever since I was little, I talked in front of a mirror, lectured. My mom said I lined up teddy bears and gave them speeches, pretending to be a teacher. I liked being creative, telling stories and being comfortable in front of a crowd.

I got in trouble at school for talking too much or not sitting still; I had so much energy. Now, I’m grateful to use those as skills. I’m in the field a lot, running around, talking. I do 20 things at once; that’s how I like to work.

M.B.: Did you pursue a formal degree in media, filmmaking or a related field?

N.M.: I got a degree in communications and had an internship at KTVU Channel 2, the biggest local news station in San Francisco. I worked closely with reporters and as an associate producer for a weekend show, booking guests who highlighted the community.

M.B.: Looking five years into the future, what is your vision for this project’s growth?

N.M.: Five years from now, I want this to be where people go for community information, regardless of where they are in the world, a community hub, easy, accessible and inclusive. Not just for Armenians, but local L.A. natives too, with separate calendars: one Armenian and one for fun L.A. things.

The bigger goal is traveling abroad, filming in different parts of the world, exposing people to new experiences, behind-the-scenes; that’s a dream, like having a travel show.

All photos are courtesy of Nona Melkonian unless otherwise noted.

Follow Nona Melkonian on Instagram or visit her website at https://melkonimedia.com/.