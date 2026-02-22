From the Party

ARF Bureau convenes annual conference of leadership bodies

An expanded consultative meeting of the ARF's leadership bodies was convened in Yerevan on Feb. 19–20.

At the invitation of the ARF Bureau, an expanded consultative meeting of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s leadership bodies was convened in Yerevan on Feb. 19–20, bringing together representatives of ARF organizational structures from more than 20 countries.

The conference featured in-depth discussions on the pressing challenges facing the Armenians worldwide and Armenian statehood, with particular focus on strengthening coordinated, network-based efforts across the diaspora and the homeland.

Participants underscored the importance of sustained, unified action on all fronts to safeguard national identity and values, defend the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh and effectively confront the security challenges and threats confronting our statehood.

