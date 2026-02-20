Flight of thought and breath of clay: A winter dialogue between two sculptors

While winter in Yerevan sought to freeze time with its bitter frost, a very different atmosphere took hold at the Pyunik Development Center on 3/1 Buzand Street. The air was rich with the scent of bronze and clay, and within its walls pulsed the creative energy of two longtime friends. Their joint December exhibition transcended a simple display of works, serving instead as a bridge between the audience and the artists’ inner worlds, where every curve and line carried its own history and philosophy.

Grigor Darbinyan was born in 1993 in Vardenis. His connection to art began in early childhood; he drew constantly, almost instinctively. While studying at the Children’s School of Art in Vardenis, he decided to pursue a professional path at the Panos Terlemezian State College of Fine Arts.

Fate, however, had an unexpected turn in store: “In reality, I initially applied to the painting department, but because the number of applicants was so high, I was directed toward the sculpture department. I fell so in love with sculpture that I decided to stay.”



Grigor went on to graduate from both the college and the State Academy of Fine Arts of Armenia, studying under masters such as Yuri Minasyan, Garegin Davtyan and Getik Baghdasaryan. Today, his life is immersed in multiple layers of artistic practice: he works as a puppet maker at the Yerevan State Puppet Theater while also teaching painting and sculpture at his own studio, “Grigartstudio.”

Bronze, humor and a sense of positive energy define his sculptures. “Bronze gives me the freedom to convey emotion to the observer,” he said. His piece “Jazz” is particularly striking, with a stage shaped like a piano and unconventional characters creating a visible rhythm of music. For Grigor, faith — both in himself and in a broader universal energy — is essential, allowing him to create even within the confines of a home environment.

Mher Avagyan: From Ashtarak roots to Promethean sacrifice

The exhibition’s other central artist is Mher Avagyan. Born in 1983 in Ashtarak, he spent his formative years there. Though he painted as a child, his transition to sculpture came suddenly in adulthood. In 2014, he was admitted to the State Academy of Fine Arts, where he completed both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees under the tutelage of professors such as Gagik Stepanyan, Hovsep Papikyan and Getik Baghdasaryan.

Mher’s creative philosophy is rooted in freedom and individuality: “I do not have a specific genre; I have my own signature. I love all materials — clay, plasticine, stone — but in the final result, stone and bronze are definitive for me,” he told the Weekly.

For him, the creative process is unpredictable. A work may emerge suddenly from a fleeting thought or require months — even years — of contemplation. Like Grigor, he currently works without a dedicated studio, creating at home, yet he is certain that no environment can constrain a true artist.

Among his exhibited works,”Prometheus” stands out. Drawing on the Greek myth of the Titan who defied the gods to aid humanity — creating mortals from clay — the sculpture takes the form of a circular composition combining bronze, iron and stone. Through his interpretation, he seeks to render the power of sacrifice visible through material form.

A friendship forged in study, realized in art

The two sculptors share a strong friendship that began during their student years. They have long created side-by-side, exchanging ideas and supporting one another, and had envisioned a joint exhibition for years. Although the project was postponed several times due to the demanding nature of sculptural work, this year-end presentation was both highly anticipated and warmly received.

Their attitude toward the audience is equally notable. Both artists welcome tactile engagement, encouraging viewers to touch and experience the material, recognizing sculpture as an inherently physical art form. They also value feedback, listening carefully and incorporating meaningful critique into their growth.

This December exhibition marks their second collaboration, but only the beginning of a broader journey. With new ideas, distinct artistic voices and a deep faith in their craft, both Grigor and Mher are already preparing for upcoming solo exhibitions. Such is the nature of sculpture: a long, demanding process that is at once life-giving and profoundly inspiring.

