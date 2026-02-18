Boston students explore geometry and the immigrant experience through public art at Armenian Heritage Park

BOSTON — An innovative, multidisciplinary curriculum inspired by Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway is engaging Boston Public School students in an exploration of geometry, public art and the immigrant experience. The Park’s geometric features tell a powerful story of the immigrant journey, one that unites and connects us.

The City of Boston Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture has designated the Community Windows at Boston City Hall for a public display to introduce the curriculum, Geometry as Public Art: Telling A Story. The display includes examples of students’ “I AM” poems, written in the voice of the first person in their family to come to this country, alongside a portrait of that person.

A reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, from 3-5 p.m. at the Community Windows (between the second and third floors) at Boston City Hall. The event is hosted by Arsenal Catering Group. RSVP by emailing hello@ArmenianHeritagePark.org. The display will be on view from Feb. 23 through March 27, 2026.

Geometry as Public Art: Telling A Story is inspired by the park’s design and geometric features — most notably, the shape-changing Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron, and the Labyrinth.

Advertisement

The curriculum connects geometry, art, history and civic engagement, inviting students and educators to explore how public space can communicate narratives of immigration, resilience and community-building. Through interactive learning and reflection, it highlights public art’s role as a catalyst for dialogue, discovery and connection, building common ground across cultures and generations.

Developed by the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park in collaboration with fourth grade teachers at The Eliot K-8 Innovation School in Boston’s North End, the curriculum is presently being implemented in 12 Boston Public Schools. Funding from The Columbus Foundation / Stephen H. Barmakian Family Foundation supports round-trip bus transportation to/from school to the park and is provided by Eastern Bus Company.

The three-lesson experience connects classroom and community. The curriculum integrates geometry, art, language arts and social studies, promoting cross-cultural understanding and respect, celebrating what unites and connects us.

During Lesson One, students explore geometric shapes in the classroom and view the About the Park presentation. They discuss the About My Family questionnaire to guide conversations with family members or friends about the first person in their family to come to this country.

Lesson Two is a visit to Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway. There, students experience the Abstract Sculpture and discuss its symbolism and connection to the immigrant journey. They read the inscription on the Reflecting Pool upon which the Abstract Sculpture sits and walk the Labyrinth, learning about its meditative benefits and gathering at its center, where a single jet of water symbolizes hope and rebirth.

The students discover the words etched around the Labyrinth Circle — Art, Science, Service, Commerce — recognizing contributions to American life and culture. They participate in the One Step Forward activity, physically and symbolically moving toward a shared center, reinforcing themes of unity and common ground. Each visit concludes with students writing wishes on colorful ribbons for the Park’s Wishing Tree.

In Lesson Three, students return to the classroom for reflection. They write their “I AM” poem in the voice of the first person in their family — sometimes themselves — to arrive in the United States and begin a new life. Each poem is accompanied by a student-created portrait, which they share with classmates.

Teachers report that the curriculum fosters pride, empathy and deeper understanding. “An exciting and engaging way for students to learn more about their family heritage and reflect on the American immigration experience… a wonderful way for teachers to learn about and better understand their students and for the students to learn about one another,” shares Brianna Greene, former fourth grade teacher at The Eliot K-8 School.

Through geometry, storytelling and shared experience, the curriculum celebrates what unites and connects us, building common ground across Boston’s communities.

For more information, please visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org or contact hello@ArmenianHeritagePark.org.