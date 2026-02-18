Apply to be a part of Camp Javakhk 2026!

Camp Javakhk is seeking qualified candidates, ages 18 and older, for an unforgettable summer experience.

A program of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), Camp Javakhk operates day camps in Armenian-populated villages in the Javakhk region of Georgia. The camps are organized and planned by a council of Armenian youth from the Eastern United States.

The program is free of charge for participants. Lunch and snacks are provided, and school materials are supplied. Counselors — primarily Armenian youth from North America — travel to Armenia and Javakhk to connect with their homeland and cultivate lasting bonds with their fellow Armenians.

Camp Javakhk remains committed to strengthening ties with Armenians in the region and ensuring they are not forgotten. We look forward to returning to Javakhk this summer and encourage interested applicants and supporters to apply, donate and spread the word. Together, we can make a profound impact and ensure that Camp Javakhk continues to thrive.

Camp Javakhk 2026 Counselor Application

Camp Javakhk 2026 Director Application

The deadline for both counselor and director applications is March 1, 2026. Applicants will be notified by May 1.

Email campjavakhk@gmail.com with any questions about the program. If you are unable to participate in Camp Javakhk this summer, consider sponsoring a camper.