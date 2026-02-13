The dating app designed with diasporans in mind: An interview with Ari founder Narek Parlakyan

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa!

Meet “Ari,” an online dating app committed to connecting Armenians from all over the world. Founded by product designer Narek Parlakyan, Ari — and its predecessor, Armroom — was built with Armenian culture and community at its core.

When it comes to matches, the app prioritizes quality over quantity and aims to put an end to the gamification and swipe fatigue that has become synonymous with online dating. As Parlakyan puts it, “We’re not building for the income; we’re building for the outcome.”

We caught up with Parlakyan following the launch of Ari to talk about the app’s origins, how it compares to other dating apps and his advice for Armenians looking for love.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Rosie Nisanyan (R.N.): Can you tell me more about how Armroom, the predecessor to Ari, came to be?

Narek Parlakyan (N.P.): I’ve been in the product sector, building digital products for as long as I can remember. Back in 2009, there weren’t that many digital spaces for Armenians, so it started out as a website. I was single and living in Virginia at the time, so I experienced that problem of how hard it was to meet Armenians. It’s slightly easier in Los Angeles and larger communities, but for smaller communities, it was really a challenge. An online space was something that could help people outside of larger communities, where there are no family introductions or community events.

Armroom started as a passion project. In 2014, when the technology evolved and all these mobile apps came into the game, I launched it as a mobile app. It was the first Armenian dating app to appear on the App Store and Google Play. We got some early traction and media coverage from Armenian and non-Armenian outlets. It was pretty cool!

R.N.: What inspired you to rebrand and launch Ari? Where did the name come from?

N.P.: Online dating is here to stay. It’s something like 50% of couples meet online in some form today, so online dating is more relevant than ever — and it’s only going to grow. Our community’s needs haven’t changed either, but our platform was getting outdated. The rebrand wasn’t just about the name change; it was a full reset; dating behavior is changing dramatically, and we needed a new foundation to support new futures and expansion.

Ari is basically the relaunch of Armroom. It was rebuilt from the ground up with modern architecture and is really tailored around our main mission for an Armenian dating app. It’s more personal, fewer swipes, more intention and deeper connections. The technology will allow us to create a much more engaging platform, in terms of socializing.

The name “Ari” was also something that we felt really strongly about because everything really starts from “Ari”: the Armenian word for “Let’s” – “Let’s do this,” “Let’s do that,” “Ari tsanotanank,” “Ari handipenk,” “Ari srchenk” — so, it really felt natural; “Ari” is the first step. We encourage our users to take that first step and reach out and say, “Ari” – “Ari anenk sa,” “Ari anenk na” — and hopefully, it will eventually turn into “Ari amousnanak” [“Let’s get married”].

R.N.: How does Ari work exactly?

N.P.: The main thing we want to emphasize is that we focus on quality over quantity. Instead of endless swiping and getting into an endless loop of popular profiles, we’re trying to drive attention to every single profile. Our users get a number of curated match suggestions each day based on their interests, location and relationship goals.

Profiles go beyond photos and include things like education, books I’ve read recently, favorite Armenian dishes, my personal motto — these appear in the form of profile prompts.

R.N.: How does Ari combat some of the common issues people face with dating apps, like swipe fatigue and inability to find genuine connection?

N.P.: Online dating today is very different from what it used to be. Before, there were smaller pools, a slower pace, higher social accountability and more friction. But now, as technology evolves and more people are online, there’s this illusion of infinite choice. It almost feels like it’s becoming a gamified experience; it’s pushing people toward faster decision-making and lower accountability, which eventually results in higher burnout. It’s not that the needs have really changed; it’s that technology has changed, and we haven’t been able to put enough structure and discipline around it. That results in swipe fatigue.

It’s like if you have a pile of candy in front of you. We’re adults, we understand what’s good and what’s not, so we might eat some — but not all — of it. But if it’s in front of a kid, they’re just going to eat the whole thing. That’s what I think is happening here. The apps are built to drive revenue and engagement, which is counterproductive; it’s not really helping users solve what they’re on the app for.

There has to be a balance between how much you want to optimize your app toward engagement versus how much you really want to try to solve problems. Because the moment you solve the problem, they will delete your app. They’re not your customer or client anymore and they’re not paying. That’s where the endless loop of dopamine hits come in, to keep people on the app.

The algorithms are also built in a way where popular profiles show more and less popular profiles show less, creating a rating system and hierarchy. That’s not what I think dating should be about. It’s not about status; it’s about honest and genuine connection. People need to get exposure; that’s what they’re on these apps for.

R.N.: Why do you think it’s important for diasporans to use Armenian dating apps instead of Tinder or Bumble?

N.P.: Two main reasons: technology and culture. The mainstream dating apps are all optimized for scale, and like I said, they’re gamified engagement machines. They make people get carried away easily and create dopamine dependency. They don’t solve for what you came to these apps for in the first place.

Culturally, I think it’s challenging because people get tired of translating who they are. Cultural shorthand really matters. For Armenians in the diaspora, shared language, values and lived experiences matter. Shared references, traditions, humor — you can’t teach all of this. And this cultural awareness lowers the friction and increases trust.

Armenian dating apps remove the friction of having to explain your identity; they create less noise and distraction. They help preserve community ties across borders and, especially now where Armenians are increasingly living more global lives, we need tools specifically built with Armenian culture in mind to really forge these connections.

R.N.: What differentiates Ari from other Armenian dating apps and services?

N.P.: Ari is built with the Armenian diaspora in mind. It’s not just a dating utility; it’s not just a swiping machine. It’s great that there are many dating apps — I think the more, the better — but I have noticed a pattern in some of the other dating apps. They’re trying to mimic mainstream apps. You just have to do what works, you don’t need to reinvent the wheel, but the Armenian aspects are only on the surface. There are visual elements or name changes that signal the Armenian factor, but really under the hood, there is no Armenian factor.

For example, there is a lot of fragmentation. There are towns that might have 10-20 Armenians and there are towns that might have thousands or hundreds of thousands of Armenians. We’re introducing tools that allow people to go beyond their local pool. We do this by knowing the peculiarities of Armenian culture; building Armenian cultural elements into the profiles; and remote location, allowing users to set a pin and see profiles anywhere in the world. Our algorithm was built with those things in mind to make sure the app is effective. We’re not building for the income; we’re building for the outcome.

R.N.: Do you have any advice for aspiring Armenian creators and innovators?

N.P.: With the rapid development of technology and life changing all around us, it’s really important to stay consistent. Don’t wait for permission; build something that you have a passion for because Armenian communities around the world have real needs and no one else is going to build for them. It has to come from inside, not outside. Stay consistent, have discipline, follow your passion and build something that you really love and that you think is really solving a problem. Start small, listen and be patient. Eventually, the community will get on board and we’ll see more and more successes.

R.N.: Do you have any advice for Armenians looking for love (besides downloading Ari)?

N.P.: Be honest with yourself and what you’re looking for; don’t rush into the process. Dating apps are tools; they’re not guarantees. The strongest connections usually come from curiosity, openness and intention, so take the time to show who you really are — not just the best version of yourself that performs best. Don’t be scared to show the real you. We live in a time where people really appreciate it if you have a quirky side; if there are things you think might not be very attractive, it’s actually quite the opposite. So, just being honest and showing your true self is the best way to go.

R.N.: How can people support Ari?

All images are courtesy of Narek Parlakyan unless otherwise noted.