A landmark for the ages

TORONTOHYE — The Armenian Community of Toronto (ACC Toronto) has officially reached a historic turning point that fundamentally redefines its commitment to strengthening and reinforcing Armenian cultural, educational and social life in the Greater Toronto Area. In a bold move marked by strategic foresight and fiscal responsibility, the community has successfully acquired a premier, move-in-ready institutional facility at 211 Consumers Rd.



The $15.05 million (Canadian) acquisition stands as the largest financial investment in the history of the Toronto-Armenian community, representing a decisive commitment to long-term stability and the future of the over 50,000 Armenian Canadians residing in the Greater Toronto Area. The board’s official announcement, “A Historic Milestone for the Armenian Community of Toronto,” emphasizes that this achievement marks a new era of academic excellence and cultural preservation.



Karnig Hasserjian, chair of the Armenian Community Centre of Toronto, emphasizes that this acquisition was a necessary response to the community’s upward path. “This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in the trajectory of our community. By securing this state-of-the-art building, we are gaining the vital space needed to enhance our cultural, athletic and scouting programs, ensuring our arts and community offerings have a permanent home for sustained growth and long-term impact,” he explains.



The decision to pivot toward 211 Consumers Rd. marks a significant evolution from the community’s previous strategy, which centered on a planned 16,000-square-foot expansion of the Armenian Youth Centre (AYC) at 50 Hallcrown Place. While that plan served a purpose for many years, a rare market opportunity emerged, allowing leadership to secure a solution of significantly greater scope. The new facility, a professionally fit-out building formerly operated by Hanson College, offers 40,000 square feet of modern institutional space — nearly three times the size of the originally proposed expansion—and was renovated as recently as 2022.



The strategic rationale for this financial shift was detailed by Ara Hasserjian, the lead for the acquisition, in an interview with Nor Hai Horizon. Ara Hasserjian explained that the community was navigating a “perfect storm” of market conditions where the cost of new construction had skyrocketed due to extreme inflation while the commercial real estate market experienced a notable downturn.



Reflecting on the financial prudence of the deal, Hasserjian told Nor Hai Horizon that the cost per square foot for the building is less than half the cost of new construction. “By paying less than half the price, we receive not only the same amount of space but the real estate itself.” He highlighted the building’s high ceilings, three floors serviced by an elevator and bright, expansive rooms as attributes perfectly aligned with the community’s needs, noting that this purchase solves immediate space requirements while providing room for projected future growth. Critically, while the facility is a game-changer for the school, it was acquired with the vision of being a versatile community asset. Its modern layout is designed to host a wide array of communal activities, meetings, and gatherings outside of school hours, effectively doubling the community’s footprint for evening and weekend programming.



The new facility at 211 Consumers Rd. is situated approximately one kilometer from the existing Hallcrown Place campus. This proximity allows the new building to serve as an extension of the community’s established hub in Toronto, maintaining a consolidated presence for students, parents and organizations within close proximity to the original Center.



The cornerstone of this expansion is its impact on the ARS Armenian Private School, the only Armenian Canadian day school in Ontario. Principal Raffi Sarkissian addressed the chronic capacity challenges that had begun to restrict the school’s mission during his sit-down with Nor Hai Horizon. For years, the school was forced to turn away prospective students due to a lack of physical space. One stark example of this bottleneck is seen in the kindergarten enrollment, where the school faces roughly 20 “known” rejections annually — families who inquire only to be told there is no room. This figure, representative of waiting lists across various grades, likely hides a much larger number of parents who do not even attempt to enroll, knowing the school has reached its limit.



The acquisition of 211 Consumers Rd. allows for a strategic “domino effect” across the community’s three-building campus. The new facility will serve as the dedicated home for the ARS Lapoyan High School, housing students in Grades 7-12. In terms of enrollment capacity, this shift allows the school to move from two sections per grade to potentially three, raising the total student population from under 700 today to 1,000 or more.



This shift unlocks essential capacity at the 45 Hallcrown Place facility, which will focus on the youngest learners in the Roubina Nursery and Babayan Kindergarten, while 50 Hallcrown Place will transition to house the Kololian Elementary School, serving grades 1-6. While the nursery remains a priority requiring ongoing development to meet the community’s needs, the new campus provides the high school with an upscale “university-style” atmosphere, complete with built-in technology that significantly enhances the overall quality of the ARS educational product.



Sarkissian emphasized the project’s deeper communal responsibility, framing it as a “sacred task.” “We aren’t just doing this for the generation that is alive today; we are doing it for the generation that hasn’t been born yet,” he told Nor Hai Horizon. “When they arrive, that generation will judge us by what we did to meet the needs of our time. We want them to look back and say they were lucky to have a generation that created such a strong foundation for them.” He added that seeing graduates now returning as professionals — lawyers, engineers and builders — to volunteer their expertise for this acquisition is a testament to the community’s ‘healthy’ foundation and the vibrant, self-sustaining continuity of generations.



The excitement surrounding the new campus is already rippling through the younger generation. One fifth grade student, speaking anonymously with her parents’ blessing as she left school for the day, shared her enthusiasm for the project. “It’s so cool that we’re getting such a big new building,” she told Torontohye. “I saw some photos of the rooms, and they look so modern. Even though I’m still in elementary school, I’m excited because it means we’ll have more space to play and learn, and one day I’ll get to go to high school there. It feels like we are all getting an upgrade!”

For Nairi Kerjikian — an ARS alumna, current parent and chair of the school’s telethon committee — the acquisition is the fulfillment of a multigenerational promise. Kerjikian, whose parents were among the school’s founders, noted that the dream of a thriving Armenian day school has now educated two generations of her own family. “As my journey as a parent of an ARS student is nearing its end, I am excited that my daughter will spend her final year of high school at 211 Consumers Rd.,” she shared. She believes the facility will enable the school to become an even more vibrant hub of creativity, providing future students with the modern resources they need to grow into proud Armenian Canadians. “With the expansion into a third building, I am filled with hope that this dream will continue to inspire and educate a third generation and beyond.”



Speaking with Torontohye, Vazrig Saraphanian, chair of the ARS Armenian Private School Board of Directors, expressed his excitement for the educational possibilities this new campus brings. “This expansion marks a new era for our students and educators,” Saraphanian stated. “With enhanced facilities and room to grow, we can further inspire academic excellence and strengthen Armenian identity among our youth. I am thrilled for this opportunity to usher in a new era of growth for the school community.”



The impact of this expansion is also expected to benefit the various community organizations that have long called the Hallcrown campus home, such as the Homenetmen Armenian General Athletic and Scouting Union, the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society and the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) of Canada. Historically, these groups have navigated the challenges of a growing school population within shared multipurpose facilities. To support this, the original Armenian Youth Centre (AYC) at 50 Hallcrown Place is expected to undergo modest construction to better serve Grades 1–6 elementary students and to provide more robust facilities for community use.



While specific operational details are still being finalized by the respective committees, the addition of 40,000 square feet of institutional space at Consumers Rd. significantly increases the community’s overall infrastructure. This broader distribution of space is intended to alleviate pressure on shared areas such as the gymnasium and theater, providing these cultural, athletic and youth programs with greater flexibility to develop and flourish. By design, the facility will serve as another hub for the Toronto Armenian public, providing much-needed modern halls and breakout spaces for initiatives that define the community’s vibrant life.



This achievement is rooted in a nearly 60-year history of resilience, evolving from the original 1967 center on Dupont Street to the establishment of the Hallcrown hub in 1979. Each phase was built on the dedication of volunteers and donors. To support this $15.05 million leap, the ACC Beyond campaign has been officially relaunched and redirected toward the Consumers Rd. campus purchase and the outfitting required for a September opening.



The community must now raise approximately $8 million with great urgency. With necessary building enhancements, the planned AYC expansion, and nursery upgrades still in the works, the total fundraising goal is closer to $12 million to $15 million. Leadership is eagerly awaiting the major benefactors who now have a unique opportunity to be part of this special milestone, while calling on the entire community to mirror the sacrifices of the founders who built the Armenian Community Center (1979), the original ARS Armenian Private School wing (1982), the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church sanctuary (1990), and the Armenian Youth Centre (2004).



Drawing on her eight years of experience on the school’s telethon committee, Kerjikian expressed confidence in the community’s spirit of giving. “Our school is the shining jewel of our community. It is essential to preserving our identity and ensuring our community’s survival,” she stated, urging every member of the community to play a part in this multimillion-dollar investment in their collective future. “Year after year, as our goals have grown, the community has risen to the occasion — meeting and often exceeding expectations. I am confident that our community will once again answer the call.”



As the Toronto Armenian community prepares for the grand opening this fall, the sentiment remains one of profound responsibility and dedication to excellence. “Our ability to expand while seamlessly maintaining the continuity of student education and community programs underscores our commitment to operational strength and service,” ACC chair Karnig Hasserjian says. “This investment is a decisive affirmation of our dedication to our heritage, one that will fuel our community’s success, foster a culture of achievement and reinforce our contribution to excellence for generations to come.” ֎



This article was published in Torontohye’s April 2026, No. 223, issue.