Wool, water and will: Anush Hakobyan’s mission to keep an ancient craft alive

In a modern world where technology and mechanized production have replaced almost everything, handmade felting — one of the oldest textile-making techniques — is gradually fading into the ranks of endangered crafts. It is a field that demands not only talent but exceptional physical endurance and patience: qualities few are prepared to offer today.

Anush Hakobyan is one of those rare artisans who strives with her own hands to keep this complex and temperamental branch of Armenian craft alive. She considers herself a perpetual seeker — an artist looking not just to create objects, but to serve society by passing on the knowledge she has gathered over the years.

Anush’s entry into the world of felting began during a period of searching for internal balance and self-identity. She explored various paths — from computer literacy to culinary arts and hairdressing — but found true peace only while working with wool and soapy water.

What started as a chance trip to a workshop with her niece soon became her life’s work. The first small felt ball she made at the “Kenats Tun” Cultural Organization became the axis around which her new world began to take shape. Under the guidance of folk master Lala Mneyan, Anush began not only to learn but to “feel” the language of the material, which later allowed her to distinguish qualities and develop her own unique style.

Felting is far from a light hobby; it is heavy physical labor, with hands submerged in water for hours and backs enduring immense strain. The process demands total immersion, cutting one off from the outside world until physical exhaustion forces a pause.

The master does not use pre-drawn, rigid schemes. Ideas are born from the available materials and sources of inspiration. The work is complete only when she reaches a particular physical exhaustion — the moment when the quality and density of the felt satisfy her exacting standards.

Years of experience have given her a professional fearlessness. Anush is no longer afraid of making mistakes, knowing that when working with wool, an alternative solution can always be found.



Today, there are serious obstacles to preserving felting, which force many to abandon the craft:

Access to raw materials: High-quality, soft wool — which felts easily and does not damage the artisan’s hands — is quite expensive and difficult for beginners to obtain.

Working conditions: Felting requires significant space, wide tables, constant hot water and reliable heating. Without proper heating, the craft becomes seasonal and difficult to sustain.

The generational gap: Young people often prefer quick results, whereas felting demands a slow pace, patience and steady nerves.

Despite all the challenges, Anush is convinced that felting should be included in the national educational curriculum as a vital branch of Armenian handiwork. She dreams of establishing a traditional arts school where children encounter felting, carpet weaving and embroidery not as hobbies, but as serious professional disciplines.

Anush continues her mission, using social platforms to spread information about the healing properties of natural wool and the importance of preserving the craft. Her message to fellow seekers is clear: safeguard your identity and cultivate a distinct style.

Today, Anush Hakobyan’s works are more than objects; they are an effort to make the Armenian master recognizable to the world through her own unique artistic signature.

All photos are courtesy of Anush Hakobyan unless otherwise noted.