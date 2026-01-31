Meet the minds behind the ‘Other Armenias’ podcast

Nearly a year after its launch, the ‘Other Armenias’ podcast has carved out space for conversations rooted in leftist and feminist frameworks — perspectives its hosts say have long struggled to find room in mainstream Armenian political and cultural discourse.

The project is a collaboration between Tamar Shirinian, an academic based in the United States, and Milena Abrahamyan, a writer, healer and activist based in Armenia.

In this interview, the co-hosts reflect on the origins of their more than decade-long collaboration, their decision to work independently and without external funding, and the intellectual and political niche they aim to cultivate within both the Armenian diaspora and the republic.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Milena Baghdasaryan (M.B.): To start at the very beginning, how did you two first meet?

Tamar Shirinian: We met in 2012 through a group of mutual friends. I was living in Yerevan, Armenia, at the time.

M.B.: How did the idea of a podcast come about?

Milena Abrahamyan: The podcast was a much later development. I believe it surfaced at the beginning of this year, or perhaps the end of last year.

Tamar Shirinian: It was the end of last year. I was in the U.S., and Milena was in Armenia. We had been discussing various topics when we got into a conversation on Zoom about how disturbed we were by the current political climate in Armenia. It wasn’t just a critique of the government, but rather a frustration with the landscape of activists and organizations; we felt there was a lack of diverse voices. It seemed as though everyone was falling in line with the same singular narrative.

Milena and I both hold very different perspectives: leftist and feminist views. We lamented the lack of a space to explore these frameworks. Mid-conversation, we realized that if we wanted such a space to exist, we would have to be the ones to create it. That was the moment we decided to start a podcast.

M.B.: You maintained this relationship across a distance for many years, and it has now evolved into this collaboration after more than a decade?

Tamar Shirinian: Yes, more than 10 years.

Milena Abrahamyan: Whenever Tamar and I met, we always shared deep, meaningful conversations; it was never just small talk about the weather. It is the kind of connection where one person starts a thought, the other picks it up and the ideas eventually meet in the middle. I think it only made sense that we reached a point where we chose to take these private dialogues public and invite others to join the conversation.

M.B.: Was there a specific event or conversation that sparked the podcast?

Milena Abrahamyan: I don’t think it was a single topic. It was more about reaching a personal place where I realized I had a lot to contribute. As a woman in this society, it isn’t always obvious that your voice can have an impact or influence others. I found myself thinking, “I have insights and things to say; it’s a waste if I don’t actually open that conversation up.” I wanted to make it public so that others might feel included in a dialogue they were perhaps having alone in their own heads — to help them feel less isolated in asking these difficult questions. It was about being ready to open the door and invite people in.

Tamar Shirinian: One specific conversation that led us toward the podcast was the question of “Armenian indigeneity” and the way it seems to be universally accepted without critique.

We were talking about how we wished we had intellectual elders to look up to. Then, we had a realization: “Wait, we are the elders now.” We decided that since we were the elders we had been waiting for, we would take up that mantle. We wanted to create a space for others who have had ideas they couldn’t express because, in many parts of Armenia and the diaspora, these discussions are simply not welcome.

Milena Abrahamyan: I also see the podcast as a form of documentation. There are many historical struggles that we are made to forget. It often feels like we are constantly starting from scratch, but that isn’t true. This podcast is a way to archive our movements as we go. We’ve had many guests who bring that history from the past into the present, so it isn’t lost.

M.B.: The name of the podcast, Other Armenias, is very evocative. What do you mean by “other”? Does it refer to a social or ideological identity?

Milena Abrahamyan: It’s not necessarily about identity, because the title isn’t The Other Armenian; it’s Other Armenias.

Tamar Shirinian: I agree; it’s not about identity. For me, Other Armenias stems from the feeling that Armenia is always expected to be one specific thing. Because of my feminism and leftist politics, I have always felt “other” to that standard definition.

The title is an insistence that there isn’t just one Armenia. We use the podcast to discuss themes that are “other” to what is considered acceptable discourse. One topic very important to us was the question of Palestine. That is rarely ever discussed in Armenia, and we wanted to bring it into focus.

M.B.: You describe your perspectives as leftist and feminist. What shaped these views? Was it your upbringing or your education?

Milena Abrahamyan: Many factors. Primarily, refusing to live in denial about the world helps me understand that there is no alternative. What else can I be but a feminist? It feels like a fundamental part of being human and staying connected to the reality around you. Staying “plugged in” to the world made me who I am. I would also say it comes from being part of a family, or a people, who are kind, caring and strive to love, despite their circumstances.

M.B.: Milena, where did you grow up — in Armenia or the U.S.?

Milena Abrahamyan: I grew up in both places.

M.B.: Do you think not living solely in Armenia influenced your way of thinking?

Milena Abrahamyan: Absolutely, I am shaped as a hybrid. I know the experience of immigration, and I also know what it’s like to live in the United States. That dual perspective makes it even more vital for me to stay connected to both worlds.

Tamar Shirinian: My views were shaped by many things. One background element was the war in Lebanon; I was born during the war and grew up with my mother’s stories. My grandmother was once sniped in the shoulder. These stories gave me a permanent anti-war moral compass. Even at a young age, I realized it was a mere accident of birth that I was born in Lebanon and was able to leave, while girls in Afghanistan or Iraq were born into different circumstances. I felt the profound unfairness of that.

Growing up as a woman in an extended Armenian family also made me a feminist; I always felt the pressure of what it meant to be a “good Armenian woman,” and I resisted it. My politics were further refined by reading and understanding the history of struggle through feminist and leftist literature. Soviet history has also been a major part of my thinking, helping me understand it as a genuine historical possibility.

M.B.: You cover a wide range of topics: political, psychological and social. What is the process for selecting themes and guests? And how do you prepare for such difficult conversations?

Milena Abrahamyan: It’s a meeting of thoughts. I’ll have a question or an idea and share it with Tamar. Eventually, one topic feels more urgent than others, and we decide, “Let’s do an episode on trauma,” for example. We look for a guest who would be a good match. Usually, preparation involves a short preliminary call. Sometimes, that “prep” call becomes a fascinating podcast that isn’t recorded, and then the actual recording becomes something else entirely, though they remain connected.

Tamar Shirinian: Topics usually arise from what we are feeling. Milena might propose something she’s been reflecting on. It often starts with: “This situation is so absurd, we need to talk about it.” While seemingly diverse, the topics all stem from the same core concerns, and the conversations are very open. For instance, we did an episode on psychoanalysis and the occupation of Palestine, which evolved into a discussion on how Armenians belong in Palestine. One thought naturally leads to the next.

M.B.: Is your audience primarily in Armenia or the diaspora? What was the reception when you launched versus now?

Milena Abrahamyan: We’ve received feedback that the episodes are too long and that “no one listens to long podcasts,” but we don’t really mind. It’s okay if they are long. In the beginning, we tried to keep them under an hour, but it never worked. They are always over 60 minutes.

Regarding the audience, I’ve mostly heard positive things. I’m sure we have “haters” listening too, but they are likely learning something. Most of our audience seems to be in Armenia or the U.S., but one thing is certain: people are interested.

Tamar Shirinian: Yes, I’ve had people tell us how glad they are that we’re doing this. However, I suspect that mostly the people who love it are the ones reaching out.

Regarding the length, most podcasts I enjoy are two hours long. We are having in-depth discussions about incredibly complex topics; you can’t do that quickly. If people don’t want to listen to the whole thing at once, they can listen in halves during their commute. That’s how I consume podcasts myself.

M.B.: Milena, you are based in Armenia, and Tamar, you are in the U.S.. How does this long-distance collaboration work? Is it a curse or a blessing?

Tamar Shirinian: We’ve only had one episode where we were physically in the same room. Since our guests are often scattered around the globe anyway, the only real hurdle is scheduling — making sure it isn’t the middle of the night for anyone involved. We usually make it work.

Milena Abrahamyan: I think it’s a strength. Being in different locations means our “thought waves” are influenced by our specific surroundings. It’s a productive exchange. I never lose sight of the situation in the U.S. because of Tamar, and she stays connected to the context here in Armenia. It feels very authentic to the theme of Other Armenias. That’s the most common feedback we get: that the show feels honest and real.

Tamar Shirinian: We haven’t invested any money into this; it is purely a project of love. We refuse to monetize it — no Patreon, no ads, no super chats. We invest only our time and commitment.

Milena Abrahamyan: I’d say we invest more than just love; we invest our resources. The reason we can do this for free is that we earn our living elsewhere. That financial independence gives us freedom and makes it fun. I wouldn’t be strictly against monetization in the future, though, because it could help fund other community projects.

M.B.: Since you operate without funding, how do you overcome technical obstacles? Are you really not considering applying for grants?

Milena Abrahamyan: I don’t think about applying for funding at all. As for technical hurdles, Tamar handles that. She invests her time in editing the videos, even if it’s minimal work.

Tamar Shirinian: It is a labor of love. There is professional software we could be using to make it look “sharper,” but we aren’t using it because it requires a subscription. We aren’t looking to invest capital into it at this stage.

M.B.: What has been your favorite or most “mind-blowing” conversation so far?

Milena Abrahamyan: Honestly, every conversation has a mind-blowing moment. When you press “record,” it’s like being on stage. You can’t escape yourself or the present moment. There is a specific kind of freedom in that. It makes the conversation feel alive. I never know exactly what to expect, and I always walk away having learned something new.

Tamar Shirinian: It’s hard to choose; I love every episode. I’ve learned from every guest, and even from the episodes that are just Milena and me. When you’re thinking on the spot and speaking quickly, you often resolve intellectual problems for yourself in real-time.

M.B.: Looking ahead, do you have any “dream guests” or topics? Have you thought about transforming this into another medium, like a documentary?

Milena Abrahamyan: That’s a “wow” moment — I’ve actually never thought about a documentary.

Tamar Shirinian: I have a few dream guests. This is a side project for us, but I would love to interview authors who have deeply impacted me, though that requires us both to have the time to re-read and engage with their books. For example, Nancy Kricorian, whose novels are incredible, and Ronald Grigor Suny, who is such a vital historian of the Soviet Union. We’ll invite them eventually.*

Milena Abrahamyan: For me, “dream guests” aren’t necessarily famous figures. I dream of recognizing something unique in the everyday people I meet — something I think can be a vital contribution to our knowledge. It’s an important process for me because we can all be so quick to judge. I’m more interested in giving people the space to speak and creating knowledge alongside them.

As for the “larger dream,” I’d love to see our episodes “sprinkled” into other formats. For example, we could put together an anthology where we transcribe an interview and include it in a book. It’s about finding different ways to archive the content so it doesn’t just sit in one place.

M.B.: The podcast foregrounds perspectives that are often marginalized in Armenian discourse. How do you think about the boundaries of that space — particularly when it comes to engaging with dominant or opposing narratives? And have you considered, for example, interviewing people with completely opposite opinions, such as a church priest?

Milena Abrahamyan: A priest doesn’t necessarily have to have opposite politics. For me, the criteria are a person’s commitment to life, love and honesty. If the question is about bringing on someone whose ideology devalues the things that allow us to exist and breathe, I’m not interested. I’m not looking for a debate; there are other spaces for that. This podcast is for dreaming and imagining alternatives; it’s a generative conversation, not a contest of who is right.

Tamar Shirinian: It’s a matter of dominant narratives versus our minoritarian ones. I don’t think it’s productive to debate someone who represents the majoritarian opinion.

Milena Abrahamyan: But we are going to find all of those alternative voices and have them on. We’ll find them all.

Tamar Shirinian: We need a space that is named as “this other thing that exists.” Once this “other” is firmly brought into existence, then perhaps there will be a time for debate — but on more equal terms.

M.B.: For someone who hasn’t watched the podcast yet, where should they start?

Tamar Shirinian: Perhaps the first episode. It’s shorter and explains our vision. We have episodes in both Armenian and English, so viewers can also choose based on their language preference or specific interests.

M.B.: So, you have separate episodes: some in Armenian and some in English?

Milena Abrahamyan: Yes. Initially, we put a lot of effort into translation and subtitling, but we stopped because it was exhausting. The goal was to keep this project feeling effortless, compared to our other work. We didn’t want it to feel like a “job,” and focusing too much on translation was moving it in that direction.

M.B.: What is your advice for someone who wants to start a project but has no funding?

Milena Abrahamyan: My advice is always: You don’t need permission to do anything.

Tamar Shirinian: Do what you can with the tools that are already available. There is so much you can achieve with open-access resources.

Milena Abrahamyan: Yes, and it’s a humbling experience to ask for help. We live in such individualistic cultures that asking feels difficult. But if you need a translator for your project, find someone who might want to contribute their skill as a mission-driven gift, rather than a paid service. Collaboration is key.

*Update: Since this interview was conducted, Ronald Grigor Suny has appeared as a guest on the Other Armenias podcast.

The ‘Other Armenias’ podcast is available on major podcast platforms.