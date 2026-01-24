Armenian Sports Block

‘We are here’: Gary Chivichyan’s Clippers honor signals a new era for Armenian basketball

Jason TakhtadjianJanuary 24, 2026Last Updated: January 24, 2026
0 3 minutes read
Gary Chivichyan in action (Photo courtesy of Gary Chivichyan’s Instagram page @garycee)

Gary Chivichyan will be honored by the Los Angeles Clippers for his achievements as an Armenian in the sport of basketball, but that moment won’t only be about the sacrifices he made in his career. It’s also a symbol for what the next generation can achieve.

The Armenian-American basketball player will be honored pregame at center court inside Intuit Dome prior to the LA Clippers’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. The game coincides with Armenian Heritage Night

Chivichyan made history as the first Armenian ever drafted in the NBA G League and the first Armenian nominated for an ESPN ESPYS award. He also spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Agua Caliente Clippers, an affiliate with the LA Clippers.

Still training regularly, Chivichyan received the news while working out with his brother, Arthur Chivichyan.

“We were at a gym and my brother picked up the phone,” Chivichyan recalled.

Related Articles

After we hung up, we looked at each other like, wow. That’s the fruit of the pain, the suffering, the ups, the downs and uncertainty.

 Pushing through injuries, traveling across the world, leaving my family, sacrificing everything I love and have and know to try to go after my collegiate and professional basketball dreams — it’s emotional.”

Gary Chivichyan (Photo courtesy of Gary Chivichyan’s Instagram page @garycee)

The response from the Armenian community, he said, has been equally moving. “The support has been incredible,” Chivichyan told the Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I’m looking forward to having the crowd roaring on April 7.”

We are still a ways out from then, but what we do know is that the Clippers game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. PDT. We also know that NBA games are notorious for starting late, so the game will probably start closer to 7:40 p.m. PDT. Finally, we know that Chivichyan will be honored pregame, so if you do plan on going, it’s best to be inside the arena around 7 p.m. PDT. As for what exactly the ceremony will entail, Chivichyan says he has few details — a surprise even to him.

But at 29 years old, Chivichyan is clear on one thing: the moment is not about him. During our conversation, he stressed his shift in his focus from his career to the prospective careers of Armenia’s next generation of basketball players.

“I’m not going back to play college basketball. These relationships I’m holding up now are for the next generation — for my visions of having a multitude of Armenian basketball players become collegiate basketball players in the next 10 years. I hope all the kids and parents watching take something from it and say, hey, this is possible,” Chivichyan said. 

He continued by referencing Armenian sports history, mentioning the successes of athletes like Karo Parisian, Edmen Shahbazyan, Manny Gamburyan and Arman Tsarukyan in combat sports: “When you look at the history of Armenian sports, whether it’s soccer, wrestling, boxing — particularly in the fighting realm — we’ve been dominating for decades. Starting from my dad [Gokor Chivichyan] 30-40 years ago. I think we have an opportunity in the next 10 years to become much more instilled and have a stronger grip on the sport.”

Chivichyan is very bullish on Armenian success in the sport of basketball, and he wants to use April 7 as a celebration and reminder to the next generation that greater achievements are tenable: “We are here. That’s what this day means. We are stepping on this court. A kid who looks just like you is here, who’s gone through the journey, paved the way, done a lot of things — and we are now here.

This is the beginning, I think, of a massive revolution,” Chivichyan explained.

Beyond the pregame honor, Chivichyan will also lead on-court sessions throughout the day, bringing hundreds of Armenian families onto the court from morning through postgame. Children and parents will have the opportunity to play, meet staff and experience the arena firsthand.

“It’s our day,” he said. “Our community’s day. We’ll be in the gym from morning until postgame. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tags
Jason TakhtadjianJanuary 24, 2026Last Updated: January 24, 2026
0 3 minutes read
Photo of Jason Takhtadjian

Jason Takhtadjian

Jason Takhtadjian is an evening reporter at CBS47/KSEE24 in Fresno, California. Takhtadjian began college pursuing mechanical engineering with a focus on aerospace until deciding to pursue a sports broadcast career after one semester at the University of Nevada - Las Vegas. While at UNLV, Takhtadjian worked on his own weekly radio show/podcast covering soccer and basketball, produced his own sports debate show, was part of the university’s weekly sports show “The Rebel Report” and was the play-by-play commentator for UNLV men’s and women’s soccer and basketball, to name a few. When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Jason was graduating college and had to pivot to the world of general news to land a job. This landed Jason in Sioux City, Iowa for his first TV job. For three years, Jason worked in the middle of the United States with no Armenian community. He became the senior reporter at the station, as well as the weekend anchor and producer for nearly two years. Takhtadjian accepted a reporter position in Fresno in April of 2024. The 26-year-old also works as a contributor for Armenian Sports News, the fastest growing English-based Armenian sports social media page.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

Henrikh Mkhitaryan continues to age like fine wine

January 9, 2026

Putting the tennis in tennis-ity: Marina Davtyan’s journey to the pros

August 26, 2025

Kristina Nordikyan: Rising star of San Diego tennis

May 27, 2025

Armenia Basketball returns to California

May 20, 2025
Back to top button