‘We are here’: Gary Chivichyan’s Clippers honor signals a new era for Armenian basketball

Gary Chivichyan will be honored by the Los Angeles Clippers for his achievements as an Armenian in the sport of basketball, but that moment won’t only be about the sacrifices he made in his career. It’s also a symbol for what the next generation can achieve.

The Armenian-American basketball player will be honored pregame at center court inside Intuit Dome prior to the LA Clippers’ matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. The game coincides with Armenian Heritage Night.

Chivichyan made history as the first Armenian ever drafted in the NBA G League and the first Armenian nominated for an ESPN ESPYS award. He also spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Agua Caliente Clippers, an affiliate with the LA Clippers.

Still training regularly, Chivichyan received the news while working out with his brother, Arthur Chivichyan.

“We were at a gym and my brother picked up the phone,” Chivichyan recalled.

Pushing through injuries, traveling across the world, leaving my family, sacrificing everything I love and have and know to try to go after my collegiate and professional basketball dreams — it’s emotional.”

The response from the Armenian community, he said, has been equally moving. “The support has been incredible,” Chivichyan told the Weekly in an exclusive interview. “I’m looking forward to having the crowd roaring on April 7.”

We are still a ways out from then, but what we do know is that the Clippers game is scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. PDT. We also know that NBA games are notorious for starting late, so the game will probably start closer to 7:40 p.m. PDT. Finally, we know that Chivichyan will be honored pregame, so if you do plan on going, it’s best to be inside the arena around 7 p.m. PDT. As for what exactly the ceremony will entail, Chivichyan says he has few details — a surprise even to him.

But at 29 years old, Chivichyan is clear on one thing: the moment is not about him. During our conversation, he stressed his shift in his focus from his career to the prospective careers of Armenia’s next generation of basketball players.

“I’m not going back to play college basketball. These relationships I’m holding up now are for the next generation — for my visions of having a multitude of Armenian basketball players become collegiate basketball players in the next 10 years. I hope all the kids and parents watching take something from it and say, hey, this is possible,” Chivichyan said.

He continued by referencing Armenian sports history, mentioning the successes of athletes like Karo Parisian, Edmen Shahbazyan, Manny Gamburyan and Arman Tsarukyan in combat sports: “When you look at the history of Armenian sports, whether it’s soccer, wrestling, boxing — particularly in the fighting realm — we’ve been dominating for decades. Starting from my dad [Gokor Chivichyan] 30-40 years ago. I think we have an opportunity in the next 10 years to become much more instilled and have a stronger grip on the sport.”

Chivichyan is very bullish on Armenian success in the sport of basketball, and he wants to use April 7 as a celebration and reminder to the next generation that greater achievements are tenable: “We are here. That’s what this day means. We are stepping on this court. A kid who looks just like you is here, who’s gone through the journey, paved the way, done a lot of things — and we are now here.

Beyond the pregame honor, Chivichyan will also lead on-court sessions throughout the day, bringing hundreds of Armenian families onto the court from morning through postgame. Children and parents will have the opportunity to play, meet staff and experience the arena firsthand.

“It’s our day,” he said. “Our community’s day. We’ll be in the gym from morning until postgame. I’m really looking forward to it.”