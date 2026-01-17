Delal Dink to deliver memorial lecture at Harvard University

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Center for Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University and the Friends of Hrant Dink, Inc. Boston, are proud to announce the speaker of the 2026 Annual Hrant Dink Memorial Lecture, Delal Dink. The lecture will take place on January 27.

The daughter of the late Turkish-Armenian intellectual, journalist and humanist, Hrant Dink, who was assassinated on January 19, 2007, Delal Dink will be the speaker of this important annual event. In the past, lecturers of this event have featured internationally recognized human rights scholars and advocates, who have been inspired by Hrant Dink’s values and his contributions to the mutual understanding of communities and nations in conflict.

Delal Dink, a graduate of Purdue University, has been the imaginative spirit behind the Hrant Dink Foundation in Istanbul and its Director since its founding following Hrant Dink’s death.

In her lecture, titled “The Future as Memorial: Commemorating Hrant Dink,” Delal Dink will reflect on the work of the Hrant Dink Foundation and its efforts to rethink commemoration not as a static act of remembrance, but as an ongoing invitation to an alternative future. “The Foundation approaches its work as ‘remembrance in action’ — a living practice refusing to merely mourn loss, but actively build the world Hrant Dink envisioned,” reflected Delal Dink.

“This annual event has been a significant part of our activities,“ stated Harry Parsekian, founder and President of Friends of Hrant Dink, “and we are grateful to Delal Dink for accepting our invitation to be the speaker on this, the 19th anniversary of Hrant’s assassination.”

The 2026 Hrant Dink Memorial Lecture will take place on Tuesday, January 27, at 1730 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, in the Tsai Auditorium Harvard University, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.