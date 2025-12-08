The Samvel Karapetyan case: When philanthropy becomes a threat

Few contemporary Armenian businessmen are as widely recognized — or as influential — as Samvel Karapetyan. The billionaire founder of the Tashir Group has been a prominent philanthropist, funding the rebuilding of churches, schools, hospitals and cultural monuments across Armenia and Artsakh. For many, Karapetyan came to symbolize a certain model of diaspora patriotism: a successful entrepreneur channeling significant resources into the recovery and development of a fragile post-Soviet homeland.

That reputation made his arrest earlier this year all the more shocking. The Pashinyan government accused Karapetyan of “illegal enrichment” and “financial impropriety” tied to his charitable foundations. His defenders, including the Armenian Apostolic Church, describe the case as a political hit job — a message to any independent figure with both resources and moral standing outside government control.

To understand the impact, one must first grasp Karapetyan’s scale of contribution. Through the Tashir Charitable Foundation, he provided extensive philanthropic support in Armenia and Artsakh, including aid to displaced families, the restoration of churches, the construction and renovation of schools and assistance for hospitals and social infrastructure.

Karapetyan was also one of the largest private donors to Artsakh reconstruction efforts, underwriting housing for displaced families and rebuilding Stepanakert’s power grid following Azerbaijan’s blockade.

He gave not through political ambition but as part of a centuries-old Armenian philanthropic tradition where merchants and benefactors financed the survival of the nation’s culture and faith when states failed.

That tradition of private citizens filling the void of public leadership has long been the lifeline of the Armenian world. But in the eyes of a government increasingly allergic to independent influence, it became a threat.

The campaign against Karapetyan unfolded through orchestrated leaks and televised “anti-corruption exposés” on state-aligned channels. The prime minister’s inner circle alleged that Tashir’s energy subsidiaries had received favorable treatment from prior administrations. Yet, investigators have offered no public evidence of wrongdoing.

More revealing is the political timing. The charges surfaced shortly after Karapetyan’s close ties to Etchmiadzin, and the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement drew attention. His foundations had sponsored church restorations and social programs tied to diocesan initiatives, the same Church now under state assault.

Karapetyan’s persecution is not an isolated episode. It fits into a growing pattern of “elite neutralization,” a campaign to sideline all parallel centers of legitimacy, whether religious, military or philanthropic.

Since 2022, business leaders who donated to opposition-linked charities have faced tax probes and asset freezes. Prominent military leaders have been stripped of honors and placed under investigation. Independent media outlets, such as CivilNet and Hetq, have documented how the government’s Anti-Corruption Committee, once hailed by the same outlets as a reformist institution, has increasingly functioned as a political enforcement arm.

The Karapetyan case thus extends beyond one man; it represents the criminalization of benevolence, the message that generosity itself must now be licensed by the state.

Beyond the moral implications, the economic impact is severe. Diaspora investment in Armenia had already slowed after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh defeat, as investors grew wary of instability. The arrest of a figure like Karapetyan, who had long been a bridge between Armenian businesses and the global financial community, sends a chilling signal.

Numerous organizations have reported that private capital inflows from diaspora sources have declined year-over-year, a contraction that directly affects the infrastructure, education and health sectors. Several diaspora entrepreneurs interviewed by EVN Report cited fear of “political targeting” as their main deterrent to new ventures. This aligns with the overall vision of the current ruling elite to sever diasporan individual and organizational ties to Armenia, thereby removing any source that is not a party to the loyalty monopoly. Sadly, there is a small coterie of diasporan outfits that cannot help but behave like moths to a flame.

Philanthropy in Armenian culture has always carried moral weight beyond its material value.

From Calouste Gulbenkian to Alex Manoogian, diaspora wealth often served as a counterbalance to state weakness and political fragmentation.

Karapetyan’s jailing severs that tradition, signaling to global Armenians that service without state permission is subversion. For a small, landlocked nation facing humanitarian aftershocks from the loss of Artsakh, such a message undermines the very mechanisms of resilience that have historically kept Armenia afloat.

The Church’s defense of Karapetyan is no coincidence. His foundations were among the most consistent patrons of Etchmiadzin, financing cathedral restorations, diocesan schools and clergy scholarships. By aligning him with the Church’s social mission, the government’s actions effectively extend its anti-ecclesial campaign into the realm of civil society.

Inasmuch, the message is clear: if you support the Church, you risk sharing its persecution. Indeed, the raids on church-affiliated charities and the intimidation of donors suggest that the state’s goal is to starve independent institutions of oxygen, to collapse philanthropy into bureaucracy.

Officially, Yerevan insists that the charges are apolitical. Yet, even Transparency International Armenia has questioned the selective application of anti-corruption law. Other major oligarchs, including those aligned with the ruling party, have escaped scrutiny despite comparable or greater wealth.

The government’s recent amendments to asset-declaration laws allow retroactive confiscation based on “unexplained enrichment,” a provision criticized by the Venice Commission for its potential to bypass due process. In practice, this enables authorities to weaponize legality, turning the fight against corruption into a tool of control.

What makes the Karapetyan case particularly troubling is the muted response from Western partners, who continue to praise Armenia’s “anti-corruption progress,” citing improved transparency indices while ignoring the selective enforcement behind the numbers.

As with the clergy arrests, geopolitical expedience appears to outweigh principle. So long as Armenia positions itself as distancing from Moscow, Western governments seem willing to overlook domestic authoritarian drift.

Samvel Karapetyan’s fate will determine more than his freedom. It will reveal whether Armenia’s modern state can coexist with the moral traditions that gave it life. If philanthropy, faith and civic independence are criminalized, the Republic’s democratic experiment will collapse into a managed democracy without a moral center.

The lesson is ancient but urgent: when a nation punishes those who give freely, it no longer deserves their gifts. Karapetyan may be one man behind bars, but he represents the conscience of a people who understand that true nation-building begins where state control ends, in the generosity of spirit that no government can nationalize.