Isabel Bayrakdarian captivates Carnegie Hall in tribute to Catholicos Aram I

It was a memorable evening of music and emotion on November 13, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia. Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall was packed as soprano Isabel Bayrakdarian took the stage, accompanied by harpist Ellie Choate, flutist Ray Furuta and duduk player Mher Mnatsakanyan.

The three-part program, performed without intermission, included “Marian Chants, Hymns and Children’s Prayers,” playsongs and lullabies by Komitas Vartabed, and more recent playsongs and lullabies from historical Armenia and the diaspora.

Bayrakdarian has said that the project was inspired by childhood memories of her mother singing prayers and lullabies. “I know how powerful these songs and hymns are and how they can heal and soothe the soul,” she explained. “They remind us that we all come from the same source and that we are all related and forever connected.”

The second section of the performance was dedicated to Komitas’ playsongs and lullabies — unfamiliar to many in the audience but heartfelt and profound. Bayrakdarian noted that while some were recorded before the genocide, they were largely unheard until preserved by his students and survivors.

As the program became more celebratory, Bayrakdarian reappeared in more colorful gowns, enhancing the sense of joy. The performance, carefully planned over many years, was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Catholicos Aram I’s enthronement.

The special offering concluded with playsongs and lullabies from historical Armenia and the diaspora. Bayrakdarian’s rendition of “Groong” drew a standing ovation, and she and her accompanists were presented with bouquets of flowers.

To this writer’s surprise, she approached me and pointed out that we had met at the Metropolitan Opera during a previous performance. The soprano, who deftly combines lyricism with dramatic instincts, is a professor and head of voice in the music department at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She has performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House, La Scala, Paris Opera, Salzburg Festival, Bavarian State Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and other major venues.