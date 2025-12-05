Armenian photographer Naira Kosyan brings Riga exhibition to Yerevan’s A1 Gallery

YEREVAN — After its well-received October debut in Riga, Latvia, Armenian photographer Naira Kosyan brings her exhibition What You Don’t Like (But I Do) home to Yerevan. The raw, unretouched project, an exploration of real beauty and self-acceptance, opens Dec. 12 at A1 Art Space.

The exhibition features 26 women of diverse backgrounds, including several Armenian participants, who reveal the parts of themselves they once tried to hide: scars, stretch marks, asymmetry, softness, stories written on skin.

Through quiet, minimal settings and unedited portraits, the photographer reframes imperfection as strength. Each image captures not only the body but the moment of courage in choosing visibility. The work invites viewers to reconsider conventional beauty standards and witness vulnerability as an act of power.

“To be seen is to be vulnerable,” Kosyan said. “But vulnerability is where we find connection with ourselves and with others.”

Since its Riga debut, the exhibition has garnered attention from Latvian Radio 4, BB.lv and international audiences, sparking conversations about authenticity, body image and self-acceptance. The project has particularly resonated with women seeking representation beyond filtered perfection.

The exhibit will run from Dec. 12-17, 2025. The opening reception on Dec. 12 will feature light refreshments and drinks provided by Loco Restaurant, the event’s presenting sponsor. Admission is free.

About the artist

Naira Kosyan is an Armenian portrait photographer based in Riga with over 15 years of experience. Her project What You Don’t Like (But I Do) challenges filtered perfection by revealing quiet strength in so-called flaws. Her work has been featured on Latvian Radio 4, BB.lv and continues to inspire audiences to embrace authenticity over illusion.