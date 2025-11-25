What is our race? Does it even matter?

Armenians are one of the few ethnic groups whose racial categorization is entirely up for debate. Are we Eastern European or West Asian? Perhaps we are just Caucasian? But are we Middle Eastern? Are Middle Easterners even White? Why does any of this matter?

No one has a definitive answer. Armenia is nestled in the cleft between Europe and Asia, surrounded by nations and peoples of varying ethnic, religious, linguistic and cultural backgrounds. It has centuries of history under vastly different empires, from the Persian to the Ottoman, and more recently, the Soviet Union. Parts of Armenian culture resemble its Iranian and Arab neighbors to the south; some reflect Slavic influences from its Soviet past; others mirror the broader Caucasus and West Asian regions. Overall, Armenian culture reflects our geopolitical distinctiveness and history, as is evidenced by the unresolved debates over our racial and social identities.

But now, our struggle with racial ambiguity may finally have a definitive answer. In early October, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 91 (AB 91), titled the MENA Inclusion Act. According to a statement from the office of Assemblyman John Harabedian, chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus and author of the bill, AB 91 “will require that agencies, boards and commissions in California to disaggregate Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) groups in demographic data.” The measure aims to more accurately categorize and better recognize Armenian Americans and other members of the MENA demographic in advocating for public services and community programs, distinguishing us from the broad label of “White” or “Caucasian,” often conflated with those of broadly European descent. Beginning in January 2026, the state of California will formally recognize a separate racial category for members of the Middle Eastern and North African demographic.

As is the case with most Armenian-related affairs, this political decision has sparked controversy among Armenians and non-Armenians alike. “Idiotic. We are white. Get over it,” read one comment on a Zartonk Media Instagram post about the bill. Other commenters argued that Armenia is a geographic extension of Eastern Europe or that Armenian culture more closely resembles the Balkans than the Middle East. Those views were met with long rebuttals from dissenters who claimed that Armenians align more closely with Persians or other West Asians and that the Russification of Armenian culture was simply a Soviet imprint. Overall, people seem split on whether Armenians can even be considered “Middle Eastern.”

The divisiveness surrounding AB 91 should come as no surprise. “White” is and always has been a contentious racial category. It can signal exclusive privilege while also generalizing the dominant racial group in the United States. “Whiteness” — or, in this case, the lack of it — is a form of “othering” that can have both political and sociocultural implications.

But is race a biological descriptor? A phenotypic categorization? Perhaps an ancestral grouping?

The problem with these definitions is that they do not reflect the power of the racial divide, failing to consider the politics of race. Historically and today, being considered White signifies a sociocultural advantage, one that is void of the many political struggles and unique cultural experiences that many Armenians and other descendants from the region may identify with.

This is not to suggest that genocide, persecution, marginalization or other forms of oppression are exclusive to non-White racial groups, nor does it mean that White people have not experienced hardships of their own, both throughout history and in the present day.

Who is deemed to be of which race — and why— changes over time.

The term “Middle Eastern,” however, is an infamously Eurocentric designation coined by the British. It was intended as a regional distinction from the “West,” particularly the area between Europe’s “Near East” (the Eastern Mediterranean) and the “Far East” of the Asian continent. The region was labeled the “Middle East” from the perspective of the imperial 19th-century “British center.” It is a geopolitical distinguisher, not a genetic, cultural, racial or even geographic category. Today, the term is vague and undefined, carrying connotations of ostracization and xenophobia. Conversely, terms such as “West Asian,” “North African” and “Eastern European” are objective geographical descriptors. It is best practice to use these titles as they are more geographically precise and not rooted in a British-centered colonial history.

The U.S. Census Bureau currently defines White as anyone with “origins in any of the original people of Europe, the Middle East or North Africa.” These three regions are vastly different: genetically, culturally and geographically. “White” is too broad a category to encompass people of European descent alongside those from distinct ethnic regions, ranging from the South Caucasus to the Arabian Peninsula. Interestingly, the U.S. government recognizes this, as well. That is why in the 2030 U.S. Census, there will also be a distinct racial category for the Middle Eastern and North African demographic.

In 2020, the Census Bureau collected data on the “MENA” demographic as a subcategory under “White,” recording roughly 3.5 million Americans identifying as “Middle Eastern and North African.” Lebanese, Egyptian and Iranian Americans made up nearly half of this population. But, interestingly, over 200,000 individuals identified as “Other Middle Eastern and North African,” about 9% of the demographic’s total population. Who are they? There is no way to truly know, as their ethnic identities in America have been reduced to a mere “Other.”

In the same census, Armenians were categorized as “White Europeans.” But in the 2023 American Community Survey Census, which is also administered by the U.S. Census Bureau, Armenians were classified under the Middle Eastern group. Adding to the ambiguity, the UN Statistics Division classifies Armenia as part of West Asia. Dr. Sophia Armen offers an insightful public comment to the National Advisory Committee detailing the historical classification of Armenians as Middle Eastern or West Asian rather than European — a worthwhile read for anyone curious about community opinion and Armenian racial grouping.

Regardless, how Armenians choose to identify — whether as “White,” “Middle Eastern,” “Caucasian,” “Southwest Asian” or even “Other” — is a personal decision. However, frustration over the recent signing of AB 91 exposes the inherent politics of race. Anger at being excluded from the White racial category reflects an acknowledgment of the privileges associated with “whiteness.” Likewise, fear of being perceived as “minorities” reveals assumptions about how society treats minority groups — that they are “less-than” or “second-class” — and the belief that such a categorization could disadvantage our communities.

Armenians make up between 1 to 2 million of the U.S. population, with 200,000 to 300,000 in California alone. While a minority, we are a significant population that deserves recognition. If our racial identity is constantly debated or determined by others, then our presence and voices are diminished and lost in the data.

In a perfect world, none of this would matter. Equality and indivisibility are ideals that any sane person could dream of. So, yes, racial categorization may be an archaic, inherently divisive way of taxonomizing the human race. However, to ignore it completely would disservice the many communities and groups that have yet to achieve social, economic or political justice. Achieving genuine equality requires first establishing equity, which depends on recognizing the nuanced struggles and disadvantages faced by different racial groups.

Ultimately, Armenians worldwide understand the dangers of erasure and invisibility. For generations, neighboring powers have sought to silence and eradicate Armenians. From the occupation of our lands to the annexation of our people, we know firsthand the fear of being forgotten. As Armenian-Americans, it is also our responsibility to ensure our communities remain visible in the diaspora. To that end, recognition as a minority is far better than being homogenized with the majority.