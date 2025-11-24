Shaké and Vahé Nahapetian partner with Hovnanian School for $100,000 Giving Tuesday Challenge Gift

NEW MILFORD, N.J. — Hovnanian School is proud to announce a transformative $100,000 Giving Tuesday Challenge Gift from Shaké and Vahé Nahapetian, generous supporters of our school community.

This leadership donation — directed toward refreshing our Early Childhood Division’s central courtyard, which has experienced natural wear over time, as well as some flooding — will allow us to modernize the playground, creating a safer, more vibrant space for our youngest students and a welcoming environment for new families.

Inspired by this act of generosity, Hovnanian School is launching a community matching challenge to raise an additional $100,000. These funds will be dedicated entirely to our new S.T.A.R. Fund: Supporting Teacher Advancement and Recognition, which will be used specifically for teacher bonuses, instructional advancement and enrichment programs.

Head of School Stephanie Torossian expressed deep appreciation for the Nahapetian family’s leadership and generosity, as well as optimism that the community will meet the moment. “All of us at Hovnanian School are so grateful for the Nahapetians’ generous gift to renovate our courtyard,” she said. “And while the courtyard repair is an important and necessary project, this challenge gift gives our entire community the opportunity to also come together in support of something that matters deeply to all of us — our teachers!”

Board Chair Lena DerOhannessian added, “I hope this remarkable demonstration of commitment inspires others to rise to the challenge. Every contribution toward the match directly supports the extraordinary educators who teach, inspire and guide our children every day.”

“We both believe that our Armenian culture and heritage continue to be our highest priority and value,” said Shaké and Vahé Nahapetian. “We are delighted to continue supporting Hovnanian School, which provides exceptional education and honors our Armenian heritage, ensuring that our culture and traditions are preserved for generations to come — especially as the school prepares to celebrate 50 years of excellence.”

With the Nahapetians’ leadership, Hovnanian School hopes to galvanize the entire community to help brighten our school and strengthen our shared Armenian future — on this Giving Tuesday, and for the next 50 years.

To make a gift today, please visit: https://hovnanianschools.org/donations-form/.

About Hovnanian School

The Hovnanian School preserves and elevates the Armenian community by creating generations of well-rounded and globally-minded leaders through an education focused on academic excellence, multi-lingual expression, emotional intelligence and a rich Armenian-American identity.

To learn more about Hovnanian School, please visit www.hovnanianschools.org.