“All I Need” short film faces festival roadblocks amid Azerbaijani pressure

“All I Need,” a short film rooted in Armenian ancestral memory, has faced repeated censorship efforts at international festivals — pressure its creators say is tied to coordinated diplomatic intervention by Azerbaijan.

The 11-minute film was created by three sisters — Katia Spivakova Saakiants, Anna Kova and Tatiana — who grew up in Europe but have long felt a profound pull toward their Armenian heritage. Drawing from family archives, they tell the true story of their great-great-grandfather from Shushi, using one family’s experience to illuminate the broader trauma endured by Armenians from Artsakh.

Katia directed the film and co-wrote the script with Tatiana, who also performs every role, while Anna composed the original soundtrack. The film was executive produced by Kristina Khatchaturyan, who has worked closely with the sisters in bringing the project to international audiences.

“The goal of our film is to convey our love for Armenia, to honor our ancestors’ memories and to highlight the sorrow for its fate to those unfamiliar with its recurring tragic history,” Khatchaturyan told the Weekly.

The team completed the film in December 2023 and began submitting it to festivals worldwide. Soon after, they encountered unexplained withdrawals — experiences they say mirror a public confrontation that unfolded in Morocco months earlier.

In September 2024, the Amazigh Issni N’Ourgh International Film Festival in Agadir abruptly canceled the film’s scheduled screening after the Azerbaijani Embassy intervened with Moroccan authorities and festival organizers. Azerbaijani media celebrated the cancelation, calling the film an “Armenian provocation” for using the name Artsakh rather than Karabakh, and for referencing the Armenian Genocide.

Azernews, a state-aligned outlet, described the cancellation as a “thwarted Armenian provocation” and reported that the embassy had “coordinated with Moroccan authorities and festival organizers” to block the screening.

The sisters say that similar objections are now surfacing in other countries. Some festivals have cited “external pressures,” while others have quietly withdrawn the film from consideration.

In these challenging times, the film is an important reminder of the ongoing struggles and the need for peace and understanding. “The effort to silence such stories is a form of injustice,” they explained.

Khatchaturyan argues that the pattern reflects a broader campaign to prevent narratives about Artsakh from reaching global audiences.

“Azerbaijan, a country that has occupied Artsakh and refuses to stop, has been pressuring festival organizers to prevent our film from being shown and to ensure the truth remains hidden,” she said.

Despite the setbacks, the filmmakers remain committed to ensuring that “All I Need” reaches viewers.

“We want the world to know about this injustice because they spread false accusations through various articles,” Khatchaturyan said. “Stories like ours must be told — especially when there are efforts to erase them.”