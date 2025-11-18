Community News

Holiday cheer returns to Holy Trinity Armenian Church Christmas Bazaar

Guest ContributorNovember 18, 2025Last Updated: November 18, 2025
A scene from Holy Trinity Armenian Church's Annual Christmas Bazaar in 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Holy Trinity Armenian Church warmly invites the community to its Annual Christmas Bazaar, set for Friday, December 5, 2025, and Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 145 Brattle Street in Cambridge. The church will be brimming with holiday cheer, sparkling décor and joyful spirit as we welcome the Christmas season.

Guests are welcome to browse on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The bazaar will feature an energetic marketplace of local makers and small businesses, offering unique holiday treasures, seasonal accents, handcrafted items and plenty of gift-worthy finds. This event highlights the heart of the holidays every year: community, kindness and coming together.

Attendees can also enjoy traditional Armenian dishes and homemade pastries, prepared fresh by all the talented chefs at Holy Trinity.

For more information, please visit https://htaac.org/event/2025-christmas-bazaar/

