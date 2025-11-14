ANCA-ER’s Sixth Annual Online Christmas Auction returns

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region’s Sixth Annual Online Christmas Auction returns this year from Friday, Nov. 28, through Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. Just in time for the holidays, the auction offers a thoughtfully curated selection of unique gifts from Armenian creators — making it easy to find something special for everyone on your list, all while supporting a meaningful cause.

Supporters are invited to take part in what promises to be the most enjoyable and purposeful Christmas shopping experience of the season — a tribute to Armenian creativity, heritage and craftsmanship. Browse and bid on this year’s selection by visiting givergy.us/auction2025 when the auction launches.

The auction features a wide array of unique items, from hand-selected artisanal jewelry, artwork and textiles to immersive experiences, exclusive sports outings and one-of-a-kind event packages. Each item tells a story and provides a meaningful way to give back while finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

“We’re thrilled to bring back the ANCA Eastern Region Christmas Auction for its sixth year! Each year, the generosity and engagement from our community continue to grow, and 2025 will be no exception. With a carefully curated selection of unique gifts and experiences, this auction offers something for everyone and has the added benefit of raising crucial funds to advance our advocacy work.

Following the success of this year’s ANCA ER Awards program and gala in Washington, D.C., we are proud to close out 2025 with a showcase of our heritage and community. We invite you to support our Christmas Auction and multiply the incredible impact we can achieve together,” said Steve Mesrobian, ANCA Eastern Region Endowment Fund Treasurer.

The generosity of the community enables the ANCA Eastern Region to expand and strengthen its grassroots efforts, amplifying the voices of Armenian American communities across the region — from Maine to Georgia, Wisconsin to Rhode Island and Michigan to Missouri. These initiatives empower the Region’s network of activists by pairing their efforts with the resources, training and leadership necessary to advance Hai Tahd from the local level to Capitol Hill. By engaging activists and community members at all levels of government, the ANCA Eastern Region continues to fight for justice for the Armenian nation in every arena, driven by the breadth and strength of its grassroots community.

For more information about this year’s Christmas auction, visit givergy.us/auction2025.