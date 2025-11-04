Please stop asking why I don’t speak Armenian

Picture this

You’re an American-born Armenian woman, on vacation in another country with your husband. You open Google Maps and search “Armenian” to see if there are any churches, restaurants or stores in the area. Most times, there aren’t — but you check anyway.

To your surprise, you find an Armenian restaurant! It’s an hour away and requires two buses to reach. It’s a trek, but worth it to support one of your own.

At the restaurant, you open the menu, excited to see the familiar sights of dolma, lahmajun, even ghapama. Eventually, the owner comes over and you tell him you’re Armenian from the U.S. Wow! Big smiles! He speaks to you in Armenian, your husband responds in Armenian and they go back and forth. Then, he asks if you speak Armenian. You respond *in Armenian* with, “I only speak a little.” You’re proud of the basic sentence you just strung together, still reveling in the joy of finding community in a foreign land.

Instead of moving on to the next topic, he asks your husband why you don’t speak Armenian – because how could an Armenian person not speak the language?! He continues to lecture you both on the importance of speaking Armenian and how you should really try to learn. While your husband tirelessly defends you, it’s too late. The damage is done. You feel small and regret putting in so much effort to seek out this awful experience. Without knowing anything else about your Armenian-ness, you’re clearly “not Armenian enough” if you don’t speak the language.

The above situation isn’t an anomaly. This kind of thing happens almost every time I interact with an older Armenian — at a musical performance, church event, family gathering, wherever. And unfortunately, I know I’m not alone. My mom is in her 60s and, to this day, is asked why she doesn’t speak Armenian — it’s time to give it a rest!

So, here’s my defense, once and for all, for why I don’t speak Armenian (not that I owe it to anyone). Please share it with your parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles — so that they stop asking me and anyone like me why we don’t speak Armenian.

My defense

Both of my parents are Armenian, but their upbringings differed wildly.

My dad was born in Iran and immigrated to the U.S. as a college student in the ‘70s. In Isfahan, he lived in a predominantly Armenian village, so his first language was Armenian (followed closely by Farsi). He spoke Armenian daily and only learned English after moving to the U.S. He, therefore, speaks and reads Armenian fluently.

My mom, however, was born in Chicago, as was her mom. Her dad was born in Russia and immigrated to the U.S. as an adult. Growing up in the ‘60s, it was important to assimilate into American culture and not be seen as a “foreigner,” so my mom was never taught Armenian. In fact, her parents spoke Armenian to each other when they didn’t want the kids to know what they were saying. Over the years, my mom has picked up a decent amount of Armenian and can understand better than she can speak, but is by no means fluent.

Growing up, we spoke English at home. My sister and I went to Saturday Armenian school on and off over the years. I hated it. All the other kids already spoke Armenian fluently, and the teachers were mostly moms who knew the language. Just because you can speak a language doesn’t mean you can teach it.

And let’s be honest: Armenian is not a very accessible language. First, its alphabet is distinct, like Greek, Thai or Russian, so you first need to learn these new letters and sounds before even learning the words. Second, if you attend a public high school, like I did, Armenian is rarely offered as a language requirement. So, I took three years of Spanish instead. I learned it during school hours (not during my precious weekend time), it counted towards my GPA (providing extra motivation) and I can still speak it pretty well to this day.

In short, my Armenian education was largely ineffective. I ended up with a very basic understanding — enough to say hello, order beer, ask for the bathroom and tell people I don’t speak Armenian. Given all of the above, this makes sense. And unfortunately, the older I get, the more difficult it is to learn a new language.

My plea

Here’s the thing: I’m not so self-absorbed that I don’t know why I keep getting asked this question.

I understand that we Armenians are a historically oppressed people, focused on survival.

If you recently immigrated to the U.S. or are first-generation born here, it makes sense that the Armenian language is incredibly important to you. I get that and am not trying to undermine that reality at all.

However, that is not the reality for every Armenian. All I ask is that the same courtesy of understanding and respect be extended to the rest of us. If your family has been in the U.S. for generations (like mine) or you’re multicultural or any number of reasons, speaking fluent Armenian is simply not a realistic expectation.

Today, there are many ways to engage with culture, to keep Armenian culture alive, especially in the U.S.: music, dance, art, literature, film, theater, food, travel, religion, family, names and, yes, language.

Throughout my life, I’ve been very involved in many parts of our culture, including establishing the Sunday School at St. Vartan Cathedral in New York City, visiting Armenia three times, volunteering countless times with Armenian organizations, having an Armenian maiden and married last name, promoting the work of Armenian artists, writing stories featuring Armenian characters and much more.

As someone who has always been proud of my Armenian culture and participated in the community, I refuse to be defined only by language.

So, the next time someone tells you that they don’t speak Armenian, say, “That’s okay!” and continue the conversation in whatever language you both speak.

On behalf of all of us who don’t speak Armenian, I pre-emptively say, “Shnorhagalutyun.”

All photos are courtesy of the author