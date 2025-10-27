Richard Hratch Tashjian, artist and cultural advocate, passes away at 99

Richard Hratch Tashjian, a celebrated artist, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2025, at the age of 99 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Born on June 27, 1926, in Dorchester, Mass., Richard lived a life rich in creativity, a love of nature and devotion to the fine arts.

He served honorably in the United States Naval Reserve during World War II from 1944 to 1946, where he worked as an aerial photographer. Following his military service, Richard pursued his education with fervor, graduating from the Museum School of Fine Arts in Boston in 1950. He further honed his design skills under the tutelage of Professor Gyorgy Kepes at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Visual Design Architectural Center in Cambridge.

Throughout his career, Richard established himself in the field of advertising art, working for The Boston Herald and Stone and Webster Engineering Company before opening his own art studio and gallery in Watertown, Mass., where he shared his talent and passion with the community for many years.

Richard’s artistic contributions were widely recognized. In 1975, he received the Ara S. Boyan Award in Humanities for his role in Living Arts. In 1990, he was honored with a commemorative medal in Theodosia, Crimea, as a visiting artist celebrating the 100th anniversary of Hovhannes Aivazovsky.

A devoted member of his heritage and community, Richard founded the Armenian Artists Association of America and exhibited his work across the Armenian diaspora and beyond. His paintings can be viewed in galleries in Santa Fe, New Mexico; Los Angeles, California; the Armenian National Gallery in Yerevan, Armenia; the Minas Avetisyan Museum in Jajur, Armenia; and the Armenian Library and Museum of America in Watertown, Mass.

A native of Watertown, Richard captured the landscapes of New England and later traveled extensively to Armenia, Crimea, Russia and France.

In 1983, he lost his first wife, Gladys Zevart Tashjian, after 25 years of marriage. He later married Aelita Tashjian, with whom he shared many years of life and art. The couple eventually relocated to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Richard found renewed inspiration in the vast western landscapes and continued to paint for many years.

Richard is survived by his wife, Aelita Tashjian; his son, Steven Tashjian, and his wife Della, along with their children, Steven and Nicholas; his daughter, Diane Keverian, and her husband George, and their children Niari, Hagop, Ani and Lori; his daughter, Pearlene Varjabedian, and her husband Harutiun, and their children Lara and Aram. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Kaley Rose Tashjian and Michael Nazaret Kibarian.

A private memorial service will be held in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he will be laid to rest.