AEWC convenes in Glendale, welcomes new leadership and honors longtime service

The Armenian Evangelical World Council (AEWC) held its regular meeting Oct. 16–17, 2025, in Glendale, California, bringing together representatives from the five Armenian Evangelical unions worldwide, along with the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) and the Stephen Philibosian Foundation.

AEWC President Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian opened the meeting with a prayer and a biblical reflection. The council welcomed Serge D. Buchakjian as the new CEO and executive director of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) and paid special tribute to AEWC Executive Director Rev. Dr. Vahan Tootikian for more than 22 years of invaluable service, as well as to his wife, Rosette Tootikian, for her steadfast support of the AEWC’s work.

Following written and oral reports from council officers and representatives of church unions and organizations, the AEWC board reviewed its activities and initiatives over the past year, assessing progress in fostering cooperation among Armenian Evangelical unions, the AMAA and related institutions worldwide. Members also discussed plans for the 180th anniversary of the Armenian Evangelical Church in 2026, a milestone for the global Armenian Evangelical community.

In a spirit of fellowship and unity, AEWC members joined in prayer for the renewal of the church’s life and witness through deeper discipleship and faithful service. The council also lifted prayers for the Republic of Armenia and Armenians worldwide at this critical juncture in their history — for justice, for peace and for the restoration of human dignity — particularly for the forcibly deported indigenous population of Artsakh from its historical homeland, for its political prisoners (POWs), for victims of violence and genocide and, indeed, for all of God’s creation.

The meeting reaffirmed AEWC’s commitment to serving Armenians worldwide, nurturing the longstanding Armenian Evangelical heritage of spreading the message of Christ, educating future generations and reaching out to those in need across all communities where the church is called to bear witness.

The Armenian Evangelical World Council unanimously voted to appoint Rev. Dr. Krikor Youmshajekian as the new executive director of AEWC for an initial two-year term. The meeting concluded with a closing prayer and benediction led by Executive Director Rev. Dr. Vahan H. Tootikian.