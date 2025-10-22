Yerevan becomes a hub for printmaking at the Jubilee Fifth International Print Biennale

This September, Yerevan became an important center of printmaking. Large-scale engravings and fine art prints marked the opening of the Jubilee Fifth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2025.

As the only event of its kind in Armenia and the region, this Biennale once again brought together local and international artists, creating a platform for cultural dialogue and artistic exchange.

According to Sona Harutyunyan (M.A.), founder and curator of the International Print Biennale, Yerevan: “This Biennale not only brings artists together but also builds a community where they can share experiences, collaborate and present their art to an international audience.”

The Biennale first began in 2017 and has since become a stable and anticipated event, strengthening the place of printmaking in Armenian art while engaging a new generation of creators. This year’s exhibition presents works that reflect both the rich heritage of classical techniques and contemporary approaches that merge digital and traditional practices.

Printmaking, with its numerous and intricate stages — largely determined by the choice of technique and precisely defined processes — is often described as one of the most complex forms of visual art.

This year’s exhibition displays the works of authors of different generations and backgrounds, both those invited to the event, the prominent artists and award-winners at previous Biennale editions and those whose creative achievements have a special place in contemporary printmaking, and those selected by the Organizing Committee of the International Print Biennale, Yerevan.



A total of 1720 artworks, of 545 applicants, from 63 countries submitted, among which the International jury Dr. Mateusz Otreba (Poland), professor of graphic arts at the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow and member of the Council of the 9th International Triennial of Graphic Arts in Krakow; Trude Gomnæs Ugelstad (Norway), director of the Queen Sonja Print Award and the Queen Sonja Art Foundation; Achim Könneke (Germany), consultant, author and curator specializing in the development and transformation of art and culture; Jean-Pierre Tanguy (France), painter, engraver and mosaic artist; Svend-Allan Sørensen (Denmark), an artist whose works explore the relationship between nature and culture; Ahmad Vakili (Iran), educator, contemporary artist and engraver; Sona Harutyunyan (Armenia), acting director of the “HayArt” Center, founding president of KulturDialog Armenien and founder of the International Print Biennale, Yerevan selected 423 artworks of 213 artists from 48 countries.

As in previous years, the best participants received awards.

“The International Print Biennale in Yerevan makes the city an important point on the map of contemporary art. The artists’ level of interest is impressive. The prizes are important, but what matters most is that the artists become part of an international festival,” said Achim Könneke (Germany), who was also a jury member of the First International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2017.

Artists from Armenia and many other countries took part, emphasizing the Biennale’s role as a truly international platform. Most represented countries were Poland (54 artists), Armenia (28 artists), Russia (11 artists), the U.S. (7 artists), France (7 artists) and India (6 artists).



The exhibition’s structure fosters dialogue between local and international participants as equals. The presented works not only display the diversity of printmaking techniques but also affirm the continuing vitality of this art form today.

By positioning printmaking as a distinct and vital field within visual arts, the Biennale has affirmed its enduring relevance and creative potential — showcasing high-quality and thought-provoking artistic prints that promise continued growth. The Jubilee Fifth International Print Biennale, Yerevan 2025 not only celebrates the path taken but also opens new perspectives, establishing printmaking as a significant field of contemporary art in Armenia and the region.