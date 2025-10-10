A lifetime without you

In 1964, the legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour released a poignant song titled “Hier Encore”. One of the lines goes: “J’ai fondé tant d’espoirs qui se sont envolés, Que je reste perdu, ne sachant où aller, Les yeux cherchant le ciel, mais le cœur mis en terre” (I built so many hopes that flew away and now I remain lost, not knowing where to go, my eyes searching the sky, but my heart buried in the earth). This powerful line truly echoes the story of the Bedrossian brothers.

Simon Bedrossian was born on August 14, 1930, in Paris, France. He was the pride and joy of his Armenian parents, who loved him deeply. Nine years later, on September 15, 1939, his younger brother, George Jacques Bedrossian, was born.

In 1947, at just 17 years old, Simon left Paris and came to America on his own, determined to start a new life. He was later followed by his younger brother George and the two were reunited once again. Simon and George lived in Providence, R.I. — a welcoming and vibrant city where many Armenians had found refuge in the years following the Armenian Genocide. In time, both brothers became American citizens — a country they deeply cherished.

Simon worked for a short time before joining the U.S. Army. Driven by the values of freedom, duty and honor that he held close to his heart, he proudly served his country during the Korean War. The fighting was ferocious and often hand-to-hand, with extreme weather and rugged terrain adding to the suffering. Day after day, Simon demonstrated remarkable courage and an extraordinary resilience.

During his service, Sergeant Simon Bedrossian was also a valued member of the U.S. Army Swimming Team, where he earned numerous medals for his outstanding performance, establishing himself as one of their top swimmers. After returning from the Korean War, Simon worked as a Sales Representative for United East Restaurant Supply, where he consistently displayed his strong work ethic and dedication.

Following his arrival in the United States, George attended high school, where he developed a passion for music and sports, especially basketball. At the time, he dreamed of becoming a nuclear physicist. However, in 1962, George followed in his older brother’s footsteps and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He later became a member of the 14th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, 432nd Tactical Reconnaissance Wing, 7th Air Force. His commitment and skills earned him the rank of Captain.

One day, in a moment meant to be, George met Glenda, a native of California, and it was love at first sight. She quickly became the center of his world, and they married soon after. In 1965, they settled in Rocklin, Calif., where they hoped to build a beautiful life together.

But in 1968, George’s path took a different turn when he was sent to Vietnam. Thousands of miles away from home, he experienced the chaos and horrors of war. The Vietnam War was a brutal conflict with heavy casualties, fought in a harsh, unforgiving jungle where guerrilla warfare and ambushes were constant threats. American troops faced an elusive enemy in a hostile environment, made worse by torrential rain, booby traps, chemical agents and relentless airstrikes.

On May 9, 1968, in Quang Tri province, tragedy struck. Captain George Bedrossian was involved in a devastating plane crash shortly after takeoff. Severely wounded, doctors and nurses did everything they could to save him, but despite their efforts, George died. He was just 28 years old — with so much life ahead, and so much to give.

The news of George’s death sent shockwaves through both Rhode Island and California, leaving countless people heartbroken. For Simon and the rest of the Bedrossian family, knowing that they would never see his smile again or hear his voice was unbearable. His absence left a profound emptiness — an invisible scar that time could never heal.

Once he was repatriated, George was laid to rest at Rocklin Cemetery in Rocklin, Calif. His name is now forever engraved on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., alongside more than 58,000 service members who were killed or went missing in action during the Vietnam War.

In 1999, Simon honored his brother by posting a tribute on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial’s “Wall of Faces.” The message reads: “You will always be remembered in our hearts. Love always. Your brother Simon and his family.” These words reflect the enduring love Simon held for his little brother.

And in 2018, at the age of 87, Simon flew to Washington, D.C., with his son Michael, as part of an Honor Flight. He then spent a quiet, emotional and poignant moment at the very place where his brother’s name is engraved.

George’s wife, Glenda Bedrossian, passed away on September 30, 2023, at the age of 80. She is now resting in peace beside her beloved husband at Rocklin Cemetery.

Simon Bedrossian never stopped thinking about his brother George. But despite his heartache and sorrow, he was always a loving husband, a wonderful friend, an inspiring role model and a truly amazing father. Sadly, this remarkable man passed away on January 15, 2025, at the age of 94.

In 1950, the iconic French singer Edith Piaf released a heartbreaking song about grief and the afterlife, titled “Hymne à l’Amour.” One of the most powerful lines goes: “Dieu réunit ceux qui s’aiment” (God reunites those who love each other). Today, I am certain that George and Simon are finally reunited, happily catching up after all those years apart.