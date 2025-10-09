Opposing political factions set their sights on Armenia’s 2026 parliamentary elections

YEREVAN — With parliamentary elections set for June 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has intensified rhetoric against former presidents, challenging them to a public debate and accusing them of “fearfully avoiding” an open political confrontation. The Prime Minister’s remarks came via a Facebook post accompanied by a video in which he draws sharp ideological lines between what he calls the Third and Fourth Republics of Armenia.

In the video, Pashinyan presents the concept of a “Fourth Republic” as a transformative vision for Armenia — one that breaks decisively from the country’s post-Soviet legacy. “The Third Republic was founded on a logic of conflict,” he said. “The Fourth Republic must be founded on the logic of peace.”

He went on to question the legitimacy of the Third Republic’s constitutional foundations. In contrast, he argued, the Fourth Republic must rest on unquestionable democratic legitimacy. “In the Third Republic, power belonged to the people only formally and conditionally. In the Fourth Republic, it must belong to the people clearly, directly and indisputably,” Pashinyan declared. He further described the third republic as one preoccupied with the idea of a lost or idealized homeland, suggesting that the Armenia of the future must view itself as the realization of that national dream. “The Third Republic was about searching for the homeland in dreams. The Fourth Republic says the Republic of Armenia is that dream fulfilled — there is no longer a need to search,” he added.

Pashinyan’s remarks signal a campaign strategy rooted in narrative transformation, framing the 2026 election not merely as a contest for power, but as a referendum on Armenia’s identity, direction and historical purpose. His confrontation with former presidents reflects the deepening polarization within Armenian politics, as well as an effort to reassert political dominance following years of domestic upheaval and regional uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Armenia’s political field is beginning to take shape, with several major political forces announcing their entry into the race. The Armenian National Congress (ANC), led by First President Levon Ter-Petrosyan, has confirmed its participation. Party vice-president Levon Zurabyan told the media that they intend to build a “nationwide resistance,” adding that Ter-Petrosyan will play a “serious role” in the upcoming elections.

Second President Robert Kocharyan has also announced that his “Hayastan” Alliance will run, stating in a recent press conference that “Nikol Pashinyan’s chances of re-election drop to zero — unless the opposition makes critical mistakes.” Speaking at a press conference covering a wide range of topics, Kocharyan laid out a critique of the government’s foreign policy and handling of peace negotiations. He argued that current peace efforts lack enforceable guarantees, saying, “Peace today depends entirely on Aliyev’s mood, because the document in question carries no guarantees…We are proposing peace that comes with guarantors — guarantors who bear responsibility, not just witnesses to a signature.”

Kocharyan dismissed the term “peace” as misleading, asserting that Armenia is living under a ceasefire conditional on one man’s discretion. Comparing the current situation to the 2020 ceasefire agreement, he called the November 9 document a “dream document” by contrast, as it at least acknowledged the existence of Artsakh. Kocharyan claimed, “Back in 2018, Pashinyan didn’t talk about peace — because peace existed. Now he’s selling a peace agenda only because he created war.”

He also blasted the U.S.-backed agreement preliminarily signed in August 2025, arguing it offered the Armenian side “zero concrete benefits” while granting strategic advantages to others. “The United States gains control over a future corridor, de facto oversight of the Iran border and likely a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for its president. Azerbaijan secures a corridor through Armenian territory, the dismantling of the OSCE Minsk Group and the repeal of Section 907. What does Armenia get? I searched and found nothing — just more problems,” he said. As for Pashinyan himself, Kocharyan remarked, “He got a photo with Trump’s signature. Nothing legally binding — just another prop to deceive the public. In Washington, Pashinyan was a decorative element — a chair, a flag, a photo and him.”

Turning to domestic politics, Kocharyan reiterated his readiness to cooperate with all opposition forces, provided there is agreement on a single prime ministerial candidate post-election. He also pushed back against persistent allegations linked to past controversies. “Do I seem like someone who’s afraid of anything?” he asked.

Regarding the 2001 Poghos Poghosyan incident, he claimed, “I was home that night. I didn’t hear the ‘Privet, Rob’ line. My mother calls me Rob; my childhood friends call me Rob. Why would I be offended? The individual involved was dismissed and convicted.” Addressing the 2008 post-election events, he noted that he remained in office for only “one month and eight days” after March 1, and emphasized that the European Court of Human Rights decision was directed not at him but at authorities who failed to properly investigate the deaths.

Third President Serzh Sargsyan has not yet confirmed whether his political team will participate in the 2026 elections. Speaking earlier this week, he stated that “no final decision has been made yet” and added that they will determine their course of action “when the time comes.” In the meantime, he expressed well wishes to all political forces planning to take part in the elections, noting that his team is currently focused on advancing an impeachment process against Prime Minister Pashinyan.

Several newer political actors are also entering the fray. Detained businessman Samvel Karapetyan announced from prison the formation of a new political movement called “Mer Dzevov” (Our Way), which is currently finalizing its program and expected to be formally established in January 2026. Narek Karapetyan, who is coordinating the effort, has confirmed that the movement will bring in new political figures.

Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan declared his intention to participate in the elections during a public event in September, promising a “new team” to lead the campaign.

Former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan also confirmed his entry into politics, saying that legal advocacy alone is no longer sufficient to achieve systemic change. “I am entering politics in defense of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people,” Tatoyan declared in a video message, formally announcing his political bid. “This is a bid to use politics as a tool for unifying people and advancing the country, for the sake of real peace. It’s not a call to operate by the old rules, but to change those rules,” he added, signaling a break from traditional political frameworks and a campaign built around civic empowerment and institutional reform.

Former Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan announced back in February 2024 that he would participate under the banner of a newly formed party called “New Force,” which he will personally lead. Additionally, Mesrop Arakelyan, co-founder of the Country to Live party, stated that their objective is to remove the current government through democratic means.

With eight months remaining until election day, the 2026 parliamentary race is shaping up to be one of Armenia’s most dynamic and ideologically charged in recent memory — one that could redefine the nation’s political landscape for years to come.