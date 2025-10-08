Congressional Armenian Caucus to receive ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is proud to announce that the Congressional Armenian Caucus will be honored with the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award at its 19th Annual Gala, to be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Ronald Reagan Building & International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. The program will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a reception, silent auction and awards ceremony.

“The Congressional Armenian Caucus has been a powerful driver of Armenian American advocacy in the U.S. House of Representatives,” remarked ANCA Eastern Region Chair Dr. Ara Chalian. “For thirty years, its members have defended Armenia’s sovereignty, championed freedom for Artsakh and built a bridge of friendship between the American and Armenian peoples. This award celebrates not only what the Caucus has accomplished over three decades, but also its enduring commitment to a safer, freer and stronger Armenian homeland.”

The ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award is the organization’s highest honor for public servants and policymakers — presented to individuals and institutions whose leadership has advanced the security, sovereignty and freedom of the Armenian people.

The Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, founded in 1995 by Representative Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and former Congressman John Porter (R-IL), is being honored on the occasion of its 30th anniversary. For three decades, the bipartisan Caucus has been the leading voice in Congress on Armenian American concerns — strengthening U.S.-Armenia ties, defending Armenia’s sovereignty, supporting the freedom of Artsakh and aiding Armenian communities in Georgia and persecuted Christians across the Middle East.

“On behalf of my colleagues in the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, I thank every member from the ANCA Eastern Region for the great work you do on behalf of Armenian Americans and the Armenian people as a whole,” stated Congressional Armenian Caucus founding co-chair Frank Pallone. “It’s been my distinct pleasure to work with you over the years toward our shared goals of official recognition of the Armenian Genocide, growing and strengthening the U.S.-Armenia relationship, and advocating on behalf of the people of Artsakh. Together, we have grown the Caucus from a small group of bipartisan members interested in justice for the Armenian people into one of the largest and most successful in Congress. I look forward to our continued cooperation and friendship and thank you once again for the incredible work you do,” concluded Rep. Pallone.

Today, the Caucus, under the leadership of Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), has spearheaded efforts to secure vital U.S. assistance for Armenia and Artsakh, enforce Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, block U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan and call for the release of Armenian prisoners and the right of return for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians.

From the earliest resolutions addressing the Armenian Genocide to today’s urgent calls to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, the Caucus has consistently provided principled, bipartisan leadership for issues central to the Armenian Cause.

“As co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, I’m proud to stand with the Armenian people — here in the Central Valley, across the United States and in the Armenian homeland,” said Congressman Valadao. “The caucus plays a crucial role in strengthening the U.S.-Armenia partnership, supporting the country’s sovereignty, security and right of return for the people of Artsakh. I remain committed to continuing this important work with my colleagues.”

Rep. Sherman concurred, noting “the Armenian Caucus has played a pivotal role in recognizing the Armenian genocide and challenging U.S. support for human rights abusers Turkey and Azerbaijan. As the struggle to secure the return of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenians to their homes continues, the Armenian Caucus is in the fight for the long haul. As the Caucus’s Democratic Vice Chair, I know we will continue to build a strong U.S.-Armenia relationship.”

The 2025 ANCA Eastern Region Gala will bring together community leaders, grassroots advocates and elected officials from across the Eastern United States to celebrate Armenian American activism and recommit to strengthening the Armenian Homeland by expanding our political voice in the U.S. — in the nation’s capital and across every state and district.

The Caucus co-chairs have been invited to attend the Gala and accept the award on behalf of the Caucus, offering remarks on this important anniversary.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit givergy.us/ancaer2025 or email ancaer@anca.org