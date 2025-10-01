The one and only: Ninel Gharajyan, Armenia’s first woman of the skies

Through the ages, trailblazing Armenian women pursued their dreams, broke barriers and reshaped the course of history. They overcame every single obstacle, pushed beyond limits, shattered glass ceilings and went where they were told it was impossible to go. Their remarkable accomplishments have left an indelible mark, paving the way for women today who are achieving greatness in their fields while carrying forward the legacy of those who came before them. Among these pioneers was Ninel Gharajyan.

Born on January 10, 1916, in the village of Hobardzi, in Armenia’s Lori region, Ninel was a bright, curious and spirited girl with dreams as vast as the universe. But in the 1920s, a girl’s dreams — especially ones that soared beyond the ground — were considered impossible. Still, Ninel paid no attention to what her time expected of her. She kept gazing at the sky, as if she already knew it was where she belonged.

In her late teens, with the support of her loved ones, Ninel started training to become the first Armenian woman to perform a parachute jump. Her journey was filled with moments of doubt and hardships — but nothing could deter her from fulfilling her destiny. On April 29, 1935, at just 19 years old, she etched her name into history at Yerevan Airport, leaping from a height of 600 meters and proving that a woman’s determination knows no bounds.

Following her historic first jump, Ninel went on to complete 13 more. She performed these daring feats over several locations in Lori, including Stepanavan and Odzun, often with her mother and loved ones watching proudly. Yet, for Ninel, this was not enough — her adventurous nature and ambition pushed her to seek even greater heights.

At the time of her first parachute jump, Ninel was training at Yerevan’s Aero Club to become a pilot. With extraordinary resolve, she threw herself into mastering the skies, rising above a world that had set limits on her dreams. Every lesson, every insight, every challenge brought her closer to opening the skies that had been closed to women.

She went on to pilot an aircraft independently on 25 occasions.

While pursuing her passion for aviation, Ninel Gharajyan also committed herself to education. She studied at the Yerevan Pedagogical Technical College and, in 1941, graduated from the Khachatur Abovian Pedagogical Institute. She became a distinguished teacher and, from 1947, worked at the same institute as head of the CPSU (Communist Party of the Soviet Union) cabinet, demonstrating leadership beyond the skies. She married and raised three lovely sons, whom she brought up alone after the sudden death of her husband.

Throughout her life, Ninel was awarded numerous medals and honorary diplomas recognizing her outstanding achievements. The little girl who chased the impossible took her final flight into eternity on January 29, 2001, passing away at the age of 85.

In October 2014, Yerevan City Hall honored her remarkable legacy with a memorial plaque at 26 Khorenatsi Street — the building where she lived from 1960 until her passing. This tribute serves as a lasting recognition of Armenia’s first female pilot and parachutist. The unveiling ceremony was deeply moving. Her son and granddaughter attended, witnessing her pioneering spirit being immortalized in the heart of Yerevan.

Being the first to lead the way requires immense sacrifice, incredible strength of character and steadfast dedication. Ninel Gharajyan had everything it took to earn her rightful place in history, and we are here to shine a light on her story. Today, countless Armenian women are paving their own paths and shaping their own legacies — but let us never forget the trailblazers: those who saw what others could not, those who understood that the moment for change had come and those who dared to do what had never been done.