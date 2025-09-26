DiasporaStatements

ANC-International statement on the defense of Armenian rights in Jerusalem and the Armenian Patriarchate

Armenian National Committee InternationalSeptember 26, 2025Last Updated: September 26, 2025
The Armenian National Committee (ANC)-International welcomes the resolution adopted by the General Assembly of the Brotherhood of Sts. James on September 24, 2025. In its decision, the Assembly declared the 2021 lease agreement concerning the “Cows’ Garden (Armenian Garden)” to be illegal, uncanonical and null and void, and further rejected both the Addendum and the Settlement Agreement obtained through mediation. The Assembly also resolved to pursue legal action in “continuing the cancellation lawsuit against ‘Xana Gardens’ Ltd.”.

Through this decision, the Brotherhood of Sts. James reaffirms its commitment and legal responsibility to safeguard and administer Armenian-owned lands in Jerusalem for the benefit of the Armenian community.

We emphasize once again that the resolution of this matter must rest solely on the foundations of local and international law — without recourse to force or the threat of force. The safeguarding of Armenian rights in Jerusalem concerns the entire Armenian nation. Any attempt to infringe upon these rights will necessarily be met with a proportionate and unified response by the Armenian people worldwide.

The ANC-International, in close cooperation with the global ANC network, remains steadfast in its support of the Armenian community of Jerusalem and the Armenian Patriarchate in the defense of their historic and inalienable rights.

Armenian National Committee-International
September 26, 2025

Armenian National Committee International

