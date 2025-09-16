Armenian schools of Greater Washington begin new academic year

The Armenian schools of the Greater Washington, D.C., region have joyfully reopened their doors, marking the beginning of another year filled with faith, culture and learning.

Hamasdegh Armenian School – Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church

Hamasdegh Armenian School officially opened registration for the 2025-2026 Sunday School year and celebrated its first day of school and open house on Sunday, September 7, 2025. The day began with Holy Communion for students and families, followed by breakfast in the church hall. Students received classroom materials and met their teachers, while parents attended an informational session on curriculum, schedules and expectations for the new year.

A special highlight was the introduction of the Armenian Emergent Program, designed to help non-Armenian speakers engage in conversational Armenian while exploring culture, history and traditions in a supportive, fun environment. Hamasdegh continues its mission of nurturing students’ academic and spiritual growth.

Shnorhali Armenian School – St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church

On Sunday, August 24, Shnorhali School welcomed students, families and teachers back to a new academic year with joy and anticipation. Kindergarten students began with art, music and creative activities to spark imagination, while students in grades 1-8 completed placement assessments to ensure the best educational fit.

All students then gathered for Patarag, receiving Holy Communion and hearing the pastor’s sermon before being blessed for the year ahead. The day concluded with a parent meeting where administrators outlined school programs, finances and introduced the new three-tier kindergarten model — a step forward in enhancing early education.

The opening emphasized that Shnorhali’s mission extends beyond academics, fostering values of faith and culture to guide students throughout their lives.

Armenian School of Greater Baltimore

The Armenian School of Greater Baltimore also opened its doors this past weekend, welcoming students, families and teachers back to another year of learning and growth. With a renewed spirit of community, the school continues to provide a strong foundation in Armenian language, history and culture while enriching students’ lives through faith and education.

Together, these schools form the backbone of Armenian education in the Greater Washington, D.C., region, carrying forward the values of heritage, community and knowledge for the next generation.