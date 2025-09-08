Youth

Reconnecting our roots at Camp Haiastan

Araxi KaligianSeptember 8, 2025Last Updated: September 8, 2025
Araxi Kaligian pictured at Camp Haiastan

Camp Haiastan has always held a special place in my heart. Even though I faced obstacles, especially in my early years, I never wanted to leave. And now, it’s hard to believe that next summer will be my last as a camper.

Araxi with her mom, Hooshere, at Camp Haiastan

Whether it was because my friends lived far away and I had to wait a whole year to see them again, or because I am a second-generation camper raised on stories from my parents’ time at camp, I always found myself counting down the days until I could return to Summer Street. Despite a few tough beginnings, every summer has been filled with lifelong memories I hope to never forget.

This year was a milestone. It was my first time attending the Teen Session at Camp Haiastan—a rite of passage for all of us. As a young girl, it felt so far away, but now I look back and wish I could be 8 years old again. 

Because my school finals ran late, I arrived two days after the session had started. But the moment I stepped out of the car, my nerves melted away. I was met with open arms by friends and counselors I had not seen in months—some in years. I instantly felt at home again.

Camp Haiastan is more than just a summer camp. It is a place where Armenian kids and counselors alike can reconnect with our roots. We learn about our rich culture and history, and to fight for the Armenian Cause. We speak our uniquely beautiful language, sing our powerful songs and connect on a deeper level with people who share a strong cultural pride. 

Too often, we take this for granted. We are so excited to catch up with friends and have fun that we forget how rare and powerful it is to be surrounded by fellow Armenians—people who can effortlessly pronounce our names, who know our dances and foods, who share that same deep sense of identity. In a world where many of us feel like we straddle two identities, camp is one place where we don’t have to choose. We just belong.

Araxi with fellow campers and friends at Camp Haiastan

As I look ahead to my final summer at Camp Haiastan, I do so with both excitement and sadness. But more than anything, I feel grateful to be part of our close-knit AYF community and to have a place that will always feel like home, no matter how far away life may take me.

Araxi Kaligian has been a member of the New York “Hyortik” Chapter for the past five years. She has spent seven summers at Camp Haiastan and hopes to return one day as a staff member. Araxi has also been part of the Nayiri Dance Group for many years and is active in the ACSA. A graduate of the Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School, she is now a sophomore at Manhasset Secondary School, where she participates in the theater and broadcasting departments.
