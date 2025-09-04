Celebrating California workers this Labor Day: EDD highlights workforce resources and successes

SACRAMENTO—In observance of Labor Day, the Employment Development Department (EDD) encourages Californians looking for work and employers looking for qualified candidates to visit Stronger Jobs, Stronger Communities for career resources and to discover stories of Californians who have used EDD’s services to find success.

“California workers are the backbone of California’s economy—the world’s fourth largest—and the entire nation’s,” said EDD Director Nancy Farias. “Our partnership with California’s workforce development system will continue to strengthen our workers, our communities and our economy. EDD remains committed to delivering the support, resources and tools to help Californians find success.”

The Stronger Jobs, Stronger Communities website also features stories of Californians like Priscilla Garcia (YouTube), who enrolled at Future Fire Academy—a program funded through EDD’s Opportunity Young Adult Career Pathway Program. Through the program, Priscilla received help identifying her career goals and locating a training program that fit her needs. She enrolled in the fire academy, graduated and recently purchased her first home for herself and her daughter.

Pete Freeland, an aerospace worker from the Bay Area, turned a sudden layoff into a new beginning as a pilot. With help from EDD and the South Bay Workforce Investment Board, Pete obtained new pilot certifications and launched a new career.

“My advice to others facing layoffs: communicate your goals, reach out for help and explore training programs,” Freeland said. “If I can do it, anyone can. The sky’s the limit.”

EDD also celebrates the extraordinary work of its own employees, like Joe Erby and Robert Grims, who have helped veterans like Former U.S Marine Doug Gongaware find good jobs, as well as Katrin Charmahali, who helps deliver EDD services to Californians in multiple languages.

Stronger Jobs, Stronger Communities also includes information about high-demand careers and information about America’s Job Center of CaliforniaSM where job seekers and employers can access local, no-cost employment services and training resources. It includes resources for job seekers and employers, including CalJOBSSM, that can help businesses and job seekers easily connect on job openings, access training and focus on recruitment needs.

A media video package is available with broadcast-quality videos featuring examples of how job seekers have successfully connected to employers through local workforce development services. Contact the EDD Media Services office for broadcast-quality videos at MediaInquiries@edd.ca.gov.