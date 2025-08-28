The nine Boston AYF Olympic wins

Olympics ‘25

The AYF Olympic Games are returning to Boston for the seventh time in its 91-year history. The last time was in 2012, when Providence won, Rich Chebookjian and Ara Krafian were chosen Olympic kings and Astor Guzelian received the Varadian Spirit Award.

Boston is special. It is a city with a significant historic profile and the incomparable Fenway Park—home of the family of ARF organizations, the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly and neighbor to the iconic “Little Armenia” called Watertown, with its charming Mt. Auburn Street.

The largest family reunion in the United States is about to begin.

Boston chapters have a storied history in the Olympics. Boston “Siamanto” Chapter won its first Olympics in 1981 and amazingly repeated the feat in 1985 with five straight wins and retired the Cup in ’83.

The only other chapter to win five in a row was Providence (1955-59), of course!

After a merger with Watertown in 2000, the newly formed Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter went on to win four times, retiring the Cup in 2022.

All-time team points through 2024 place Siamanto in fourth with 2,326 points and Nejdeh fifth with 2,021 points.

As we near the upcoming Olympics, it is meaningful to reflect on past Boston chapter wins and remember the achievements of Boston AYF youth throughout the years.

1981: The first Boston “Siamanto” win—at home

The Siamanto chapter amassed 195 points to defeat runner-up Detroit’s 98 points and 10 other chapters. The previous year, Boston had earned 109 points, winning the award for the “most improved chapter.”

Fred Hintlian and Brian Tatirosian shared top scorer honors in swimming with 15 points each. Further, Mark Parsekian posted an outstanding 3,000-meter time of 9:23.5. Siamanto led in the pool with 40 points, an area where Detroit typically excelled.

With Brian dominating, Boston also won the men’s relay. As host, Boston won the swim title with four swimmers.

Jim Ahigian and Eric Hannenian medaled in the 50-yard freestyle, breaststroke and butterfly swim events.

John and Paula Moushigian were the first-ever married couple to win events—both won gold: John in men’s golf and Paula in women’s golf. John also placed second in the men’s discus.

Leo Kashian won gold in the 800 meters, silver in the triple jump and bronze in the 1,500-meter run.

In the pentathlon, Rich Chebookjian and Alison Aylaian absolutely dominated, adding 30 points to their team total. Leo Kashian took second in the triple jump and first in the 800-meter run; Koko Doursounian picked up silver in the men’s dashes and the Boston men’s relay team set a 1,600-meter relay record at 3:30, also winning the 400-meter relay.

Marie Arabian medaled in the women’s dashes and long jump and helped the 400-meter relay team achieve an outstanding one-second victory over Detroit.

Hal and Marty Avedesian of the nearby Somerville AYF chapter were chosen Olympic kings.

1982 Weekly headline: “Boston defends AYF Olympic Crown”

The host chapter, Philadelphia, finished with its highest point total ever (77.5), but Boston defended its title with 167 points. Detroit followed with 129 points among 18 chapters, including Glendale.

The Siamanto duo of Brian Tatirosian and Eric Hannenian commanded the swimming events with a total of three golds and three bronzes. The relay foursome, which included Fred Hintlian and Jim Ahigian, easily took the 200-yard medley as well as the 220 freestyle.

Fred Hintlian, who earned first place in high hurdles and the 800 meters, and placed second in long jump, shared the title of highest scorer with Paul Varadian of Providence.

Leo Kashian set a pentathlon record with 3,058 points, while teammate Marie Arabian won the girls’ pentathlon. Together, they secured 30 points for Siamanto in the event, despite strong competition from Raffi Sarafian of Detroit.

Doug Aylaian won silvers in the 400-meter and 200-meter dashes, while Mark Parsekian won the 1600-meter run and was a strong second in the 3,200-meter run.

John Moushigian and Mark Germagian medaled in discus, high jump and pole vault.

Boston dominated the men’s 400-meter and 1,600-meter relays with Hintlian, Chebookjian, Kashian, Aylaian and Doursounian handling the baton.

The Siamanto girls—Alison Aylaian, Shooshan Tutunjian, Robyn Paroyian and Marie Arabian—also swept the 400 and 800-meter relays.

On the ladies’ side for Boston, Alison Aylaian won gold in the 200 and 100-meter dashes, Robyn Paroyian medaled in the baseball throw and 400-meter dash, while Shooshan Tutunjian gained silver in javelin. Her performance pushed her past the 100-point mark at the Olympics, making her the third-highest scorer among the ladies at the time.

1983: Retiring the Cup in Providence

Winning the Olympics is a feat, but winning an Olympics and retiring the Cup concurrently in Providence deserves a special mention.

At that time, Boston was the only chapter to beat Providence at home; Detroit duplicated the win in 1994 and Boston tied Providence in the amazing Olympics of 2021.

Led by coach Bob Tutunjian (who had predicted a 10-20 point win) and Rich Chebookjian, Siamanto tallied 183 points and won this Olympic golden anniversary event, compared to last year’s win mark of 167 points, with host Providence scoring 148 points.

Men’s high scorers in swimming were all from Boston: Tatirosian with 15 points, Ara Krafian with 10 points and Craig Hannenian with 9 points.

Fred Hintlian took the 120-yard high hurdles and Doug Aylaian tallied 15 points with gold in the 100, 200 and 440-yard hurdles.

Aylaian’s burst and kick propelled the 440-yard relay team, which included Kashian, Chebookjian and Doursourian.

Doug’s sisters, Alison and Susan, added 22 more points for a total of 37 household points for Siamanto.

With 2,743 points, Leo Kashian continued his pent expertise with a repeat win, while Jim Sarkisian worked hard for second place, finishing behind Varantian’s Rich Ovian.

Gregg Andonian took gold in the discus with a nearly 139-foot toss.

For the Boston ladies, Shooshan Kassabian Tutunjian took gold in the two-mile run, hitting a total of 105 ½ points and third place in all-time ladies’ scoring. When her Olympic participation concluded, talented Shoosh had run in every ladies’ running event.

In both relays, Alison was joined by Sema Arakelian, Marie Arabian, Pam Esserian and Sue Aylaian, to keep the title in Beantown.

1984: “Boston makes it Number Four”

Everyone who signed up to participate in Boston showed up.

The same cannot be said for other chapters. Boston made its fourth consecutive appearance at a Watertown-hosted Olympics, scoring 182 points to Detroit’s 138.

John Karnikyan of the “Watertown Six” was chosen king and Helen Sanasarian Sookikian of the Gaidzags was queen.

With the added soccer competition, the Boston Homenetmen won.

During the Friday night swim competition, Siamanto’s Ara Krafian, who was a high scorer in men’s with 15 points—all in swimming—led what Tom Vartabedian referred to as “a Boston tidal wave” to dominate the pool.

Going further, Boston’s Krafian earned seven golds in the Olympics: five in swimming and two in track and field. Fred Hintlian achieved that twice. They are the only two to achieve such a level of success.

Eric and Craig Hannenian demonstrated the power of Boston by racking up points.

Brian Tatirosian and Michelle Garabedian, as well as Siamanto, swept with gold in the swim relays—the 200-yard medley and the 200-yard freestyle.

In tennis, Paul and Leon Palandjian of Siamanto took first and second, respectively.

On Sunday, Doug Aylaian took gold in the 100 and 200-meter events and second in the 400-meter. Reliable sparkplug Koko Doursounian took seconds in the 100 and 200-meter events and the long jump.

In distance events, James Sarkisian earned first in the 3,200-meter and second in the 1600-meter, with Matt Najarian taking the gold in the 1,600-meter.

Leo Kashian took second medals in discus and the 110-meter hurdles, while Rich Chebookjian received second in the pentathlon.

In the Siamanto ladies column, Marie Arabian continued her strong Olympic presence with third in the 100 and 200-meter events, Cindy Kevorkian took fourth in the 800 meters and her sister, Linda, achieved a strong 1,600-meter gold finish.

Susan Aylaian added to family laurels with gold in the javelin and third in the baseball throw.

The day was highlighted with the 100-meter masters and the times from 12.0 to 12.7 with Fred Hintlian from Boston, Haig Bohigian from New York as well as Gary Aprahamian and Garry Giragosian, who were both from Providence.

1985: Five in a row and an outstanding record

Some familiar names prevailed for Boston, with Brian Tatirosian (in the pool) and Doug Aylaian (in the dashes) becoming top scorers with 15 points each; among the ladies, Susan Aylaian, Marie Arabian and Esther Hamparian picked up medals in track and field.

The Siamanto men controlled the pool with 54 points in seven swim events.

Tatirosian and Craig Hannenian were 1-2 in the 50-meter freestyle but reversed in the breast stroke, with Ara Krafian, Craig and Garo Lachinian getting 1-3 in the butterfly. Ara and Brian were 1-2 in backstroke and Brian and Craig were 1-2 in the 100-yard freestyle.

The men also took gold in the two swim relays.

Reliable Koko Doursouniam took first in the long jump and 100-meter dash, as well as third in the 200-meter event. Dave Hamparian ruled the 110-meter hurdles, Steve Demirjan was second to Dave and Paul Kassabian was extraordinary, with a gold in javelin and second in discus.

Doug Aylaian took golds in the 200 and 400-meter runs, while Steve Demirjan was second in the 100-meter and third in the 400-meter events.

The two men’s relays were pure gold for Siamanto.

In men’s golf, Steve Dermijian took first, while the always-present Marie Arabian won the women’s golf event.

Adding to their year-after-year medal accumulation: Susan Aylaian earned gold in javelin and third in shot put and baseball throw; Marie Arabian took bronze in the 3,200-meter run and fourth in the 100-meter dash and Esther Hamparian placed third in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

In the alumni 100-meter dash, second-place all-time scorer Rich Chebookjian took first, followed by Leo Merian of Detroit in second, all-time top scorer Haig Bohigian of New York in third and Providence’s Gary Aprahamian.

That outstanding record?

It still stands today: Leo Kashian’s astounding 3,178 points in pentathlon, breaking his previous record and prevailing over the prior year’s pentathlon winner, Detroit’s David Shahrigian.

Kashian concluded his AYF Olympic participation with 90 points, placing him in the top tier of all-time scorers.

2016: “Greater Boston is Greatest”—Nejdeh’s first win

With the Watertown-Boston merger in 2000, Greater Boston “Nejdeh” was formed and its first win came in New Jersey in 2016.

It should be mentioned that, years before, other area chapters existed and mergers had already taken place in Boston. For example, Astor Guzelian, godfather of St. Stephen’s Church in Watertown, joined the Cambridge AYF in 1951.

Astor, 90, and today’s “oldest Nejdeh member” recalled: “We had Boston, Cambridge, Newton, Somerville and South Boston, and in the 1950s, there were mergers into what became a larger Boston chapter. It was a great time as we all tried to be the best in sports, educationals, social activities, etc. Watertown Gaidzag remained for many years after that, until 2000.”

With crystal clear memory of names, events and relationships, Astor remembered the 1950s, when principal AYF memberships were in Cambridge, Newton, Somerville and South Boston.

“Ironically, when Watertown and Boston merged, John Kernikyan of the ‘Watertown Six’ coached track for the new Greater Boston Nejdeh. That was very appropriate, as John was a standout AYF member and alumni supporter,” Astor added.

Coach Ara Krafian’s Greater Boston Nejdeh chapter won its first Olympics with a dominating 197 to 116.5 victory over Philadelphia. New Jersey gained 110.5 points and Detroit 71, with 16 chapters participating, including Toronto, Montreal, San Francisco and West San Fernando.

The first Nejdeh win was highlighted by another 15-point performance—the eighth time—for transfer Michelle Hagopian in her final year, becoming the all-time ladies scoring leader with 156 points. Teammate Anoush Krafian also won three golds for the second straight year.

On the men’s side, Vasken Kebadjian scored 13 points, with golds in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as well as silver in the 400.

Armen Arakelian took gold in the 800-meter run, versatile Shant Mahrokian won the long jump and earned Alex Avakian silver in the shot put.

Michelle Hagopian took another gold in golf.

Araxi Krafian and Ani Hackett finished second and third in the 50-meter dash; Lia and Anoush Arakelian placed second and third, respectively, in the 400-meter dash; and Anahid Kechejian took third in the 100-meter hurdles.

Anoush Arakelian also took gold in the 1,600 meters and silver in the 800.

In field events, Michelle Hagopian won the baseball throw, with Sena Changelian coming in second, and Hagopian also took first in discus; Sena earned third in javelin. Anoush Gigarjian medaled in discus.

In swim relays, Nejdeh ruled, with medals in the women’s 100-meter relay and all three men’s relays.

2019: “Greater Boston stops Philly three-peat”

In Chicago, led by Anoush Krafian’s fifth straight year as high scorer, Shant Mahrokian’s three golds and Lori Ganjian’s dominating pentathlon win, Nejdeh tallied 177 points to prevent a three-peat from runner-up Philly.

Alexis Cormier dominated distance events with 13 points, while Alex Avakian and first-year competitor Knar Krafian added 11 points.

Among four new records, Anoush Krafian broke her old long jump record with a leap of 17 feet, 5.5 inches and the Nejdeh co-ed 200-yard relay team set a new record with a time of 1:45.27.

In the Friday night swim competition, Katerina Nalbandian led the Boston ladies with seven points and the relay foursome earned silver in the women’s 100-yard relay as well as the mixed 200-yard relay.

Araxi Krafian finished fourth in golf, while Joey Charchallian placed third in men’s golf.

On the men’s side, Eric Movsesian and Joey Charchaflian picked up points, setting the stage for Greater Boston’s three silvers in the 100-meter, 200-meter and mixed relays.

On Sunday, Boston took 18 gold medals.

In the two women’s relays, they won gold and silver; in hurdles, Knar Krafian and Anahis Kechejian took first and second.

Anoush Krafian earned three golds in shot put, high jump and long jump, while Taline Guzelian, Knar Krafian and Sena Changelian added points and medals in field events.

On the men’s side of track and field, led by Shant Mahrokian’s three first-place finishes, Vasken Kebadjian, Greg Cormier, Emin Abrahamian, Hampton Trout and Sam Chakmakjian collected medals in dashes and distance events.

In the 100, 200 and 400-meter relays, Krafian’s crew took two golds and a silver.

Chakmakian’s athleticism was on full display, taking first in the high jump, Andre Kotikian third in the triple jump and Joey Charchaflian third in golf.

2021: “Unprecedented tie with Providence”

Held in Providence, the 87th games provided the greatest suspense of any previous year.

With three relays remaining to conclude the day, Providence saw its 20-point lead shrink to six over Boston and Detroit had amazingly closed a 50-point gap, leaving the relay results to determine the winner.

Going into the final co-ed relay, Providence was at 135 points, Boston at 132 and Detroit at 129.

Coach Ara Krafian remembers it well.

“Everyone was tired, and there were some injuries in the top three chapters. We decided to go with Lori Ganjian on the first leg; Shant Mahrokian, who had pulled a hamstring, on the second; Anoush Krafian third; and anchor with John Avakian, who had a separated shoulder Friday night.”

“I told my team, ‘This is coming down to heart. We have what it takes. Let’s do it,’” he continued.

John Avakian’s final-leg sprint gave Boston first place, finishing an incredible 0.24 seconds ahead of Detroit, while Providence came in third.

The final score: Boston 137, Providence 137, Detroit 132.

On cue, there were two other ties among the 14 chapters on the roster: North Andover and Philly for fifth (34 points) and Chicago and Granite City for 10th (six points).

Boston started its day in the pool, led by Alique Stepanian’s two golds in freestyle and silver in butterfly, Taleen Lachinian’s bronze in breaststroke and a ladies team bronze in the 100-yard relay.

Aram Ouligian medaled in golf.

For the Boston gentlemen, Nareg Minasian was an Olympic high scorer with three golds in the 50 and 100-yard relay and butterfly. For good measure, the Boston co-ed relay team took gold and the men finished first in both the 100 and 200-meter relays.

On Sunday, Krafian’s crew was all over the field, with familiar names earning medals.

Anoush Krafian took the pent, and a determined Lori Ganajian placed second in the high jump and long jump.

For the ladies, Lori Ganjian and Knar Krafian took second and third, respectively, in the 200-meter run; Lia Aftandilian took second in the 800-meter and first in the 1600-meter events; Knar Krafian took gold in the 100-meter hurdles.

Boston also finished second in both women’s relays.

In field events, Alina Ouligian took third in the shot put; first and second in javelin went to Knar Krafian and Sena Chengelian. Sena was a strong second in the baseball throw.

For the men, Alex Arakelian placed a strong second in the pent; same for Shant Mahrokian in the long jump.

John Avakian took eight points in the three dashes, with a gold in the 400.

Greg Cormier picked up two third-place finishes in the 100 and 400-meter dashes and was dominant in Boston in the 100 and 400 relays to pick up two silvers.

2022: “Greater Boston retires Olympic Cup”

With Worcester hosting for the first time since 1974, Krafian’s crew tallied 166 points to top Detroit’s 143 and Providence’s 130. It was the 13th time a Cup had been retired and Nejdeh’s first.

Siamanto had retired a Cup in its five-year 1981-85 run, Detroit has retired the Cup three times and Providence leads with seven retired Cups.

With 48 participants, this Boston win was dynamic, as it trailed Providence 74-48 going into Sunday’s track and field events.

The team was led with another pentathlon win by Lori Ganjian; another 15 points from Anoush Krafian in the shot put, 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and Alex Avakian breaking his 2015 discus record with a spin of 154 feet, three inches—nearly three feet more than the previous mark.

The Friday team was most successful.

In the pool, Alique Stepanian took gold in the 25-yard freestyle; Nora Vartanian placed third and Alique took another first in the butterfly.

Courtney Boghosian was a true competitor with gold in the 100-yard freestyle and 50-yard backstroke. Beiyna Chaparian added a bronze in the backstroke.

Boston took two silvers in the co-ed 200-yard freestyle and the 200-yard medley.

For the men, Sebu Najarian took gold in the 100-yard freestyle, third in the butterfly and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle. In the two men’s relays, Boston placed third and fourth to keep the points flowing.

Nareg Aboyan and Haig Megerdichian took silver and bronze, respectively, in golf.

The Boston “Sunday names” came through in a spirited manner, with the ladies taking the lead.

Anoush Krafian won the 100 and 200-meter dashes and Lia Aftandilian added a second in the 400 and strong firsts in the 800 and 1600-meter runs.

Knar Krafian closed with gold in the hurdles and javelin, with the Boston girls relay team taking two seconds in the ladies’ relays. Sena Changelian placed a strong third in the baseball throw.

In field events, Lori Ganjian took the pentathlon, Anoush Krafian won the shot put, Sanan Mrakhian placed second in the long jump, Knar Krafian third in the triple jump and Taline Guzelian earned silver in discus.

The Boston ladies also picked up two silvers in the 100 and 200-meter relays.

Greg Cormier took second in the 400-meter dash and fourth in the 800-meter while Sevak Glorikian placed fourth in the 100-meter and 200-meter runs.

In the men’s two relays, Boston took third and a silver in the 4×200 co-ed relay.

In field events, Daron Hamparian and Gabriel Avakian finished second and third in the pentathlon and Andre Kotikian fourth in the triple jump.

In the “toss-and-spin events,” Alex Avakian dominated with golds in shot put (47 feet plus), discus (154 feet plus) and silver in javelin.

The Boston men added their energies to secure a retired Cup.

2025: Back to Boston for the 91st AYF Olympics

The largest family reunion in the United States will be held in a special city.