ANCA interns power Capitol Hill advocacy for the return of Armenians to Artsakh

WASHINGTON—Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) interns led the charge this summer on Capitol Hill for Artsakh—gaining first-hand advocacy experience, while also preparing for bright futures as community leaders and public policy professionals. This year’s Leo Sarkisian Internship (LSI) and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship included 11 talented university-age Armenian American students.

“This summer’s Leo Sarkisian and Maral Melkonian Avetisyan interns reflect the very best of a new generation of Armenian American advocates—blending a passion for the Armenian Cause with a deep commitment to professional excellence and public service,” stated ANCA Summer Programs Director Michael Tatevossian. “We look forward to working with each and every one of them as they continue their journeys, here in the nation’s capital and in communities across America.”

The 2025 summer cohort included Maria Muradyan, Anna Babayan, Lori Tamzarian, Victoria Danielyan, Christine Chragian, Kail McHugh, Areg Horoupian, Ani Astour, Melina Mnatsakanyan, Vartan Yildiz and Diana Arakelian. Each intern brought a unique perspective to the program and left inspired by the impact of their collective efforts.

Throughout the six-week program, interns made weekly advocacy visits to hundreds of Congressional offices, urging legislators to press for Azerbaijan’s release of Armenian prisoners and urging support for international efforts, including the Swiss-led Nagorno Karabakh Peace Initiative, to ensure the dignified, protected and collective return of Artsakh’s Armenian Christians. Program participants sat down with ANCA Chairman George Aghjayan and the ANCA policy team for an in-depth understanding of Armenia and Artsakh’s geopolitical challenges and opportunities and the best practices to advance community priorities.

Reflecting on the summer, Maria Muradyan remarked, “Interning with the ANCA through the LSI 2025 program was an incredible experience that helped me grow both professionally and personally. It gave me the chance to actively contribute to advancing the Armenian Cause while gaining meaningful, hands-on experience in advocacy. One of the most rewarding aspects was connecting with other passionate students—we learned from each other, collaborated on impactful projects and built lasting friendships.”

Professional development was central to the summer experience. Interns met with over 20 government, media and public policy professionals, including former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia John Evans, former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian, former Artsakh Representative to the U.S. Robert Avetisyan, POLITICO’s Charlie Mahtesian and decades-long State Department advisor Dr. Robert Krikorian. They explored careers in law across both public and private sectors with Ruth Vetter, Tamar Alexanian and Kate Nahapetian; public affairs on the federal and local level with Andy Surabian, Karoun Tcholakian and David Gevorkyan; careers in consulting through meetings with Mher Setian and Armenian Americans at Deloitte, including Lina Abisoghomyan, Bagrat Bayburtian, Jacqueline Hahamyan Bowling, Tadeh Issakhanian and Sipan Ohannesian. They explored international development opportunities with The HALO Trust’s Amasia Zargarian, and careers on Capitol Hill during a Lucine Kouchakdjian Capitol Hill Day “lunch and learn” with the Congressional Armenian Staff Association. Interns also explored the world of public finance during a visit to the U.S. Treasury, where they met with Assistant Secretary for Management Dr. John W. York, Acting Senior Procurement Executive Alan Monico and Suspension and Debarment Advisor Sean McClure.

For Anna Babayan, the program opened new doors: “I was able to gain direction in regards to my interests and prospective career, actively participate in Armenian grassroots advocacy, develop both soft and hard professional skills and build a strong network that I know will persist for years to come.”

Their shared experiences extended beyond Capitol Hill. The ANCA interns joined Keith and Ken Nahigian for festivities marking the 25th anniversary of Nahigian Strategies and later took a tour of Big Whig Media and discussed trends in political communications. The interns traveled to Annapolis to discuss careers in state government with Maryland State Delegate Dr. Lorig Charkoudian, who gave them a tour of the State Capitol. They were later hosted for lunch by Boris Ghazaryan and the Ghazaryan family, proprietors of Bark Barbecue in Stevensville, Maryland and received a tour of their world-famous Itaberco Company, which makes artisan flavors and mixes for the specialty dessert and beverage industry. A perennial favorite was a visit to the Library of Congress Armenian Collection, where Armenia and Georgia-area specialist Dr. Khatchig Mouradian shared some of the Library’s most special items in their over 55,000 Armenian language collection, housed within the African and Middle Eastern Division.

Interns participated in a series of Armenian community events—from monthly ANCA networking mixers to the “Red, White and Armenian” July 4th celebration at the Aramian House. They traveled to Pennsylvania for the Hamazkayin Armenian Music Festival and danced the night away at the “Rhythms of Summer” event hosted by the Greater Washington DC Homenetmen Armenian Athletic and Scouting Association and Armenian Youth Center.

“The LSI has been one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve had,” noted Lori Tamzarian, who was this year’s Maral Melkonian Avetisyan fellow. “The days on Capitol Hill were especially empowering, giving me hands-on experience advocating for Armenians and gaining lifelong skills that will continue to guide me moving forward. Beyond that, forming lasting friendships with other Armenians who share a passion for Hai Tahd has made this experience truly unforgettable.”

The spirit of mentorship and teamwork resonated deeply with Victoria Danielyan: “One of the highlights of the experience was the intern cohort; while we all shared a passion for public service, each of us brought our own unique niche, which made for such a dynamic and inspiring group.”

Christine Chragian brought her legal perspective to the experience. “As a legal intern with the ANCA—under the guidance of the Armenian Legal Center—I gained hands-on experience with international legal briefs and deepened my understanding of international law. Further, the opportunity to learn from such highly regarded lecturers, such as esteemed attorneys and former foreign ministers, provided invaluable insight and helped expand my professional network.”

The ANCA Summer programs are not just for political science majors, explained Kail McHugh. “I would highly recommend the ANCA Leo Sarkisian internship to anyone. The opportunities to meet very important and relevant people are endless, and the work that we did was extremely important and rewarding.”

Areg Horoupian recommended the ANCA Leo Sarkisian Internship, stating, “Having the opportunity to work in D.C. for six weeks, make lasting friends and connections, all while gaining professional experience in an incredibly supportive environment is everything I could have asked for in an internship.”

Ani Astour concurred, noting, “I strongly encourage Armenian youth, even those with just a spark of interest in advocating for Armenian rights, to pursue this opportunity. You will not only gain meaningful experience, but also build lasting bonds and memories with passionate individuals who share your Armenian spirit.”

For Melina Mnatsakanyan, the success of the program lies in the intersection of impactful policy work and a profound sense of family. “I never imagined I would gain such deep knowledge, not only about our culture but also about policies that will shape and support my future career. Beyond that, I became part of a big family and gained wisdom from every person I met.”

“The LSI program has introduced me to the inner workings of D.C. and many new lifelong friends. I now hope to contribute to the Armenian and other humanitarian causes throughout my future career,” shared Vartan Yildiz.

For Diana Arakelian, the ANCA Summer program created a space for both personal and professional growth. “It allowed me to contribute meaningfully to the Armenian cause while developing practical skills in public speaking and advocacy. The experience also gave me a clearer sense of direction and equipped me with tools I know I will continue to use in my academic and career journey,” stated Arakelian.

Established in 1986 and named after legendary community leader Leo Sarkisian, the LSI program prepares young Armenian Americans to advance the Armenian Cause through civic engagement. The Maral Melkonian Avetisyan Fellowship, launched in memory of the devoted youth advocate, runs concurrently with LSI.

To learn more about ANCA’s suite of youth development programs, including the LSI, Avetisyan Fellowship, Rising Leaders Program, Capital Gateway Program and the Summer Academy, please visit anca.org/youth.