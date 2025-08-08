Rhythms of summer ignites community spirit in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON—On the evening of June 28, the Washington, D.C., Armenian Youth Center (AYC) and Homenetmen joined forces to host “Rhythms of Summer,” a high-energy dinner dance that brought together over 250 community members for an unforgettable night of music, dancing and cultural pride. Held at Sts. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, the event featured singer Elie Berberyan and his band, who delivered a show that set the tone for an exciting summer ahead.

In a style only Berberyan and his talented ensemble can deliver, the night’s musical lineup blended Armenian, American, Arabic and Italian hits. From the first note, the crowd was on its feet. During his signature performance of Arev Arev, Berberyan tossed sunglasses into the crowd, igniting a wave of energy that kept the dance floor alive into the late hours.

The concert’s electric atmosphere was amplified by Berberyan’s world-class band, which includes some of the top names in the Armenian music scene:

Paul Malakhanian , pianist/keyboardist/producer, holds a degree in classical piano from McGill Conservatory of Music in Montreal. Known for fusing traditional Armenian and Middle Eastern sounds with Western genres like pop, house, hip hop and jazz, Malakhanian brings charisma, versatility and passion to every performance.

Marco Mr. Tam Tam , percussionist and darbuka master, is one of North America’s most sought-after percussionists. With boundless energy and explosive beats, he delivered a pulse-pounding set that kept the crowd moving nonstop.

Vagho , a clarinetist and master of the duduk and zurna, began his musical journey at age 7 and studied under Gevorg Dabaghyan at Armenia’s Komitas State Conservatory. His emotionally charged performance brought a soulful, Eastern Armenian sound to the ensemble, connecting deeply with the audience.

The evening also featured a catered dinner by local favorite, Nora’s Kebab, which provided a generous spread of authentic Armenian dishes. A raffle followed, with prizes donated by community supporters:

Artsakh Cognac, donated by the Armenian National Committee of America

Beauty basket, courtesy of Sonia Kasparian

Artsakh gold necklace, donated by the Achikian family

Deluxe car detailing package, from C&D Auto Body (courtesy of Raffi and Maria Jarian)

$100 gift card, donated by Sam and Varteni Jarian

As the evening drew to a close, Berberyan shifted to a more solemn tone, leading the audience into a stirring tribute to Armenian history and identity. Before performing Kini Litz, he recounted the story of Soghomon Tehlirian, evoking a powerful moment of collective remembrance. Local Armenian youth stood arm in arm behind him, holding the ARF flag, as the entire room joined in a medley of heghapokhagan (revolutionary) songs.

The ARF Sebouh Gomideh extends its heartfelt gratitude to AYC, Homenetmen, the performers, sponsors, volunteers and every community member who attended. Events like “Rhythms of Summer” do not just entertain—they unite generations, strengthen identity and inspire our youth to carry forward the legacy of our people.

The beat of our culture continues, and its rhythm is stronger than ever—thanks to you.