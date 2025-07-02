Hamazkayin Armenian Music Festival debuts in Philadelphia

The inaugural Armenian Music Festival, organized by the Hamazkayin USA Eastern Regional Executive Committee, took place June 19-21, 2025, in Philadelphia at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church. Musicians Zakar Keshishian, Sevak Avanesyan, Hrachya Avanesyan and Serouj Kradjian shared their talents and artistry with 20 young festival participants, ages 7 to 15.

The goal of the festival was two-fold: to introduce young musicians to Armenian music and musical instruments, giving them the opportunity to play alongside experienced artists and connect with Armenian culture; and to unite the community around Hamazkayin and our culture.

Hamazkayin’s mission is to preserve, develop and disseminate Armenian culture and education for the survival of Armenia and all Armenians. Today, when Armenians and the Armenian nation face unprecedented threats, it is crucial to cling to our roots and innate love of education to prepare for future challenges and opportunities.

For two and a half days, the halls and classrooms of St. Gregory the Illuminator Church resonated with the vibrant sounds of Armenian music. The young musicians, whether fluent in Armenian or not, beginners or more advanced, became intertwined with the rhythms of Armenian tradition.

The success of the festival was due in large part to the dedicated musicians who set aside other commitments to support the mission. They stood shoulder to shoulder with our children, sharing their talent and experience. They instilled hope and inspiration, demonstrating that anything is possible with faith, dedication and hard work.

By the festival’s end, Armenian song and spirit had permeated the children’s very essence. The sound of the shvi dominated the atmosphere. The breath of our children, blended with instruments specially made for the occasion from apricot wood sourced in Armenia, testified to the inseparability of Armenian culture and life—and Armenians and their homeland.

Concert Performance

On Friday, June 20, the festival participants and the wider community enjoyed a concert featuring our visiting artists: Keshishian (shvi and duduk), Sevak Avanesyan (cello), Hrachya Avanesyan (violin) and Kradjian (piano). These four exceptionally talented musicians performed specially arranged compositions by Armenuhi Karapetyan that stirred deep emotions.

The shvi and duduk, paired with piano, violin and cello, painted a panorama of Armenian identity — a cradle of art and culture between East and West. Komitas melodies were accompanied by Eduard Baghdasaryan’s Nocturne, performed by Kradjian and Hrachya Avanesyan, followed by George Handel’s Passacaglia, performed by Hrachya and Sevak Avanesyan.

The program also included Karapetyan’s “Makhmour Aghchik” (shvi, violin, cello and piano), Grigor Hakhinyan’s “Intermezzo” and Khachatur Avetisyan’s “Tagh Haytnutyan,” performed with shvi and piano. Charles Aznavour’s song cycle, arranged and performed by Kradjian, was met with great enthusiasm and applause.

Avetisyan’s “Housher” (Memories) closed the formal program. However, the audience’s standing ovation prompted an encore: a lively rendition of Aram Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance,” by a group of musicians who epitomized the spirit of musical collaboration.

Children’s Concert and Conclusion

On Saturday afternoon, June 21, the festival participants performed. The children eagerly demonstrated what they had learned in just two days: playing the shvi, singing three new songs and performing ensemble pieces. This was thanks to the efforts of choir conductor Zakar Keshishian and musicians Hrachya Avanesyan, Serouj Kradjian and Sevak Avanesyan.

The concert opened with “We Are the Heirs of Artsakh,” lyrics by S. Muradyan and music by G. Chtchyan: “Let us be like our grandfathers, let us be brave like them, let us make Artsakh our beautiful and green homeland. Let us preserve the Mesropian Armenian letters, carry them from generation to generation, from century to century…”

With Artsakh in their souls, the concert continued. In small groups with violin, piano and cello, experienced musicians humbly played alongside the youngest participants, delivering a performance the audience compared to a Carnegie Hall concert.

Arno Babajanian’s Trio, performed by Kradjian, Sevak Avanesyan and Hrachya Avanesyan, was a standout. The festival concluded with all participants, choir and musicians singing “Hay Hoki” (Armenian Soul), lyrics by M. Ishkhan and music by A. Karapetyan. The audience joyfully joined in—a powerful affirmation of the Armenian spirit:

The Armenian soul shall live forever,

The Armenian soul shall soar forever,

The Armenian soul shall sing forever,

The Armenian soul shall spread blessings and love.

At the end, participants received pins bearing the Hamazkayin emblem and participation trophies. As the event closed, they were already asking when and where the festival would be held next year.

The Hamazkayin USA Eastern Regional Executive Committee extends heartfelt gratitude to the organizing committee, the Hamazkayin Philadelphia Chapter Executive, the dedicated musicians, the parents and participants, and all who contributed financially and morally to the event’s success.

Concert videos are available on Hamazkayin’s YouTube channel and on their Facebook page.

The date for the 2026 Armenian Music Festival will be announced soon.